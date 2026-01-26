Australian Open: Sinner Snuffs Out Late Darderi Push To Reach Quarters Djokovic, Swiatek, Musetti Too Advance (Round-Up)

MENAFN - IANS) Melbourne, Jan 26 (IANS) Jannik Sinner overcame a few difficult moments but ultimately asserted his authority to defeat fellow Italian Luciano Darderi 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(2) and moved into the men's singles quarterfinals of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Monday.

The No. 2-ranked player in the ATP Rankings struck back with authority, combining relentless precision with clinical edge that kept the drama at bay as he continued his march deep into the year's first Grand Slam tournament.

The two-time defending champion had struggled with cramps against Eliot Spizzirri in the previous round, but was lucky to emerge unscathed. On Monday, Sinner escaped a nervy finish against Darderi, as both his momentum and physical condition briefly threatened to fade.

"We are good friends off the court. I'm very happy I closed it in three sets," said Sinner, who fired down 19 aces as he stepped up his push towards a three-peat of Australian Open titles.

It was a far less dramatic match for Sinner, who struggled with cramps amid intense heat in his four-set victory over Eliot Spizzirri in the third round. Sinner will next play American eighth seed Ben Shelton, who claimed a four-set win over three-time grand slam finalist Casper Ruud.

Fifth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti made a statement with a 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 win over ninth-seeded American Taylor Fritz to book a spot in the last eight against 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic.

"I came here with a different mentality, so I am very happy," said Musetti, who blasted down 13 aces.

Djokovic, 38, has been handed invaluable extra rest after 16th seed Jakub Mensik pulled out of their fourth-round match due to injury.

"He didn't have to play today, so it's pretty sure he won't be tired," Musetti said of 10-time Australian Open champion Djokovic.

Meanwhile, in the women's singles draw, China's Wang Xinyu fought gallantly to the end in her straight-sets defeat to American fourth seed Amanda Anisimova on Monday.

Day nine saw a continuation of round four action with China's hopes resting on Wang, but Anisimova eventually took control in the sunshine at John Cain Arena to prevail 7-6 (4), 6-4 in one hour and 42 minutes.

"I'm feeling great. What a battle in tough conditions against a really good opponent," said Anisimova, who is seeking a first major title, having reached last year's finals at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Ranked No.46, Wang will depart Melbourne with plenty of confidence after her last-16 finish at the grand slam event and a runner-up effort to Elina Svitolina in Auckland.

The Chinese is also set to rise to 33 in the WTA rankings, just one spot below her career high set in 2023.

Anisimova will next play compatriot Jessica Pegula, who ended the title defense of Madison Keys with a straight-sets victory.

Pegula needed just 78 minutes to wrap up the 6-3, 6-4 result against her good friend.

It was a disappointing ending for title-holder Keys, who could not rediscover the irresistible form that saw her dethrone two-time champion Aryna Sabalenka in last year's final.

"Just one of those days where I feel like Jess beat me, and I can kind of walk away with my head held high," she said.

Second seed Iga Swiatek breezed past Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis 6-0, 6-3 to set up an intriguing quarterfinal with former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who had earlier thrashed 21st seed Elise Mertens, reports Xinhua.

"I felt pretty confident from the beginning," said Swiatek, a six-time grand slam champion chasing the only major title that has eluded her.

In the women's doubles third round, China's Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic of France, the 16th seeds, were upset by Australian wildcards Kimberly Birrell and Talia Gibson in a see-sawing three-set match.

In the mixed doubles second round, China's Zhang Shuai and her German partner Tim Putz, the sixth seeds, lost 10-8 in a dramatic match tiebreak against Katerina Siniakova and Sem Verbeek.

Tournament organisers are bracing for another oppressive heatwave on day 10, after extreme conditions caused havoc earlier in the event.

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka's intriguing clash with teenager Iva Jovic headlines the start of quarterfinal action on Tuesday.

Men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz will need to defy the home crowd against local favourite Alex de Minaur, while title contenders Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev will also be under the spotlight.