Over 36,000 Killed In Iran Protests, Claim By Exiled Media Sparks Controversy

Iran International, an exiled Iranian media network, said in a statement that it has documented more than 36,500 deaths during nationwide protests, based on field reporting and confidential material.

The network said its tally relied on interviews with families, testimony from medical workers and eyewitnesses, and internal reports from inside the country gathered amid restricted access.

Independent estimates of protest casualties vary widely, with some rights groups verifying at least several thousand deaths but noting that communication blackouts and internet restrictions have made accurate counts difficult.

Official Iranian figures have generally been much lower, with state media reporting around 3,117 deaths during the unrest, though rights groups say these figures understate the scale of violence.

Analysts say the wide range of figures highlights the challenges of verifying casualties in Iran amid heavy information controls and a near‐total shutdown of independent media inside the country.

The protests, sparked by economic conditions and political discontent, have drawn international attention, with conflicting narratives over the scale of force used and the resulting human toll.

The stark disparities between the exiled media claim, independent activist counts, and official state estimates underscore continuing uncertainty about the true human cost of the unrest.

