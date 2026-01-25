Qatar Society Of Engineers Marks Qatari Engineers Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Society of Engineers marked Qatari Engineers Day Sunday, with the support and participation of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Affairs, and in cooperation with the College of Engineering at Qatar University.

Qatari Engineers Day is an occasion to celebrate and highlight the pivotal role of engineers in building a sustainable future and supporting Qatar National Vision 2030. It also underscores the Qatar Society of Engineers' pioneering role in launching national professional platforms that bring together decision-makers, academic institutions, and the labor market in a practical dialogue aimed at developing the engineering profession and empowering national talent.

Chairperson Qatar Society of Engineers, Eng. Amna Mohammed Al Naama told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that this celebration coincides with the Society's anniversary on January 25, 2007. She noted the achievements of Qatari engineers and their active contributions to all engineering sectors and the nation's development.

She explained that the celebration, in addition to showcasing the engineers' achievements, addressed the challenges they face, including the various engineering specialiations, labor market needs, the integration of artificial intelligence and new technologies into the engineering sector and their impact, as well as the field of cybersecurity.

She added that among the many achievements of the association, particularly during the past year, were those related to training and organising engineering conferences and forums. For example, the association launched the "Engineers Without Borders" program and its website, in addition to organising the Qatar International Facilities Management Conference and Exhibition, the LED Technology and Renewable Energy Exhibition last October, and other important events.

In her speech during the celebration, Eng. Amna Al Naama emphasised that holding this event at the College of Engineering at Qatar University reflects the depth of the partnership between the association and academic institutions and the belief that empowering engineers begins with integrating education with professional practice and the needs of the labor market.

She pointed out that the engineering sector is witnessing rapid transformations that present new challenges and opportunities, noting that the true investment is in human capital, and that empowering engineers is a fundamental pillar for achieving Qatar's National Vision and building a future based on knowledge and innovation.

For his part, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Fahad Mohammed Al Khayarin commended the distinguished efforts of the Qatar Society of Engineers in his speech during the ceremony, praising its dedicated work in serving the profession, engineers, and the community.

He stated that the Ministry of Social Development and Family believes that associations and private institutions are essential partners in development, particularly professional associations, given their crucial role in advancing the profession, empowering national talent, and building sustainable career paths.

He explained that, from this perspective, the Ministry plays its role in supervising, regulating, supporting, and empowering institutions, as well as promoting governance and sustainability within the legal frameworks governing the work of associations. This ensures their stability, growth, and societal impact. He specifically mentioned the Qatar Society of Engineers, which he described as a distinguished model of an effective professional association, highlighting its high-quality initiatives, targeted programs, and its role in supporting engineers, promoting a culture of professional volunteering, and building partnerships with academic, governmental, and private sector entities. He noted that the Ministry views professional associations as strategic partners that contribute to raising the efficiency of national talent, supporting innovation and professional excellence, and ultimately achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

In closing, Al Khayarin reiterated the Ministry of Social Development and Family's full commitment to continuing its work with the Qatar Society of Engineers and all professional associations, thereby strengthening their role, enhancing their impact, and serving the nation and its citizens.

In turn, Dean of the College of Engineering at Qatar University, Dr. Mohammed Hussein Farouk also spoke at the event, emphasising that this gathering represents a significant milestone as it addresses pivotal issues of concern to both the academic and industrial sectors in the State of Qatar.

He highlighted Qatar's remarkable progress and development across various sectors, and the active and influential role of engineering graduates in these achievements.

During the celebration, two panel discussions were held, addressing topics related to the challenges facing engineers and the job market, as well as the societal role of national associations in empowering national talent. These discussions touched upon the rapid advancements in technology, particularly digital technologies, and their impact on education, the nature of work in the industrial sector, and the job market in general. The role of artificial intelligence in reshaping the job market and the skills required was also discussed.