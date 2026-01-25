Kyiv Faces Significant Power Shortage Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this in a Facebook post.

A coordination headquarters meeting was held today. Energy workers, heating specialists, rescue services and municipal utilities are continuing coordinated efforts to eliminate the consequences of the strikes.

During the meeting, information on restoration efforts was presented and specific plans were discussed for installing cogeneration units, laying new power transmission lines and building new generation facilities.

Shmyhal also reported on efforts to ensure the stability of mobile networks and internet access during outages. He stressed that "it is important to maximize the autonomy of base stations. People must remain connected and have access to information under any circumstances. I have issued the relevant instructions."

As for electricity supply, Shmyhal noted that the capital continues to face a significant power deficit. Emergency outages are in effect. More than 800,000 customers in Kyiv remain without electricity.

Work to restore heat supply is ongoing. On Sunday, January 25, two cogeneration units arrived in the capital. Next week, Shmyhal said, two more such units are expected to be delivered.

He added that a decision had been taken to send an additional 50 tonnes of diesel fuel from the Ministry of Energy's reserves to Kyiv to operate large generators supplying critical facilities and residential buildings.

According to the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, 166 crews worked throughout the day to eliminate the consequences of Russian attacks. At night, 74 crews will continue the work.

Assistance from the regions is being mobilized. Tomorrow, Shmyhal said, 17 more crews will arrive from Chernihiv, Ternopil, Poltava and Vinnytsia. If necessary, another 20 crews are ready to be deployed.

He reported that a State Emergency Service rescuer was killed in the line of duty.

He also said that this morning Russian forces deliberately shelled an energy facility in the Mykolaiv region. As a result of the attack, an electrician sustained multiple shrapnel wounds.