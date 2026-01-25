War Update: 129 Clashes On Frontline, Nearly Third On Pokrovsk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in an operational update published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, 129 combat engagements have occurred. The enemy carried out 61 airstrikes, dropping 155 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 4,983 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,782 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troop positions," the military said.

According to the General Staff, on the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy attack today. The enemy launched two airstrikes using three guided aerial bombs and carried out 69 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, the enemy assaulted Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Zelene, Vovchansk, Prylipka and Starytsia, as well as toward Izbytske. Ukrainian units repelled eight attacks, while one engagement is still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks toward Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian troops stopped 12 attacks near the settlements of Serhiivka, Drobysheve, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka and Zarichne.

On the Sloviansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attempts by the occupiers to advance near Platonivka and toward Yampil.

One attack was stopped on the Kramatorsk axis near the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, the occupiers launched nine assaults on Ukrainian positions near Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk and Shcherbynivka, as well as toward Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

On the Pokrovsk axis, the enemy carried out 38 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Shakhove, Dorozhnie, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne and Molodetske, as well as toward Filiia and Novopavlivka. Fighting is still ongoing in some areas.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian forces on this axis killed 52 enemy troops and wounded 36. They also destroyed 25 unmanned aerial vehicles, two vehicles and one ground robotic system, and damaged eight vehicles and ten enemy personnel shelters.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Ukrainian units stopped five enemy attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Verbove and Krasnohirske, as well as toward Nove Zaporizhzhia.

On the Huliaipole axis, 14 enemy attacks were recorded near the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole and Dorozhnianka, as well as toward Varvarivka, Zelene and Pryluky.

On the Orikhiv axis, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions twice near Plavni and Stepove.

On the Dnipro River axis, one enemy attack ended unsuccessfully.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces