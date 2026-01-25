4 MARTA Bus Routes Still Operating During Saturday's Emergency Schedule

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees) Atlanta grinds to a halt during an emergency. Consequently, the ripple effect hits hard-working people the most. Many residents lack the luxury of a work from home day. Therefore, severe weather or a public safety crisis can leave you stranded at a bus stop.

It is frustrating to feel like the city moved on without you. However, a skeletal system keeps the heart of Atlanta beating even during a State of Emergency. For the Winter Storm Fern event on Saturday, January 24, 2026, MARTA implements its Inclement Weather Service Plan. This plan designates specific lifeline bus routes that remain operational. These routes primarily serve essential workers and hospitals.

1. Route 6: The Emory Healthcare Link

Route 6 serves as a vital artery for the Clifton Road and Emory area. Specifically, this route connects residential zones to major medical facilities and emergency rooms. During a crisis, MARTA prioritizes this line. This helps ensure healthcare staff reach their shifts safely.

While you should expect reduced frequency, this bus typically runs every 45 minutes during this ice storm. Furthermore, the crew operating this route focuses on keeping the medical corridor accessible. If you work in this area, this bus remains your primary connection to the rail system.

2. Route 40: The Peachtree Street Artery

Route 40 along Peachtree Street remains on the protected list for the January 2026 emergency. This route traverses the heart of Atlanta. It connects the Arts Center and Downtown zones. Emergency officials recognize that cutting this line would strand thousands in the city's densest area.

Because this route passes major grocery stores and pharmacies, it remains essential for basic necessities. Ridership often stays high even during crises. Consequently, this downtown lifeline continues to move through the transit gap.

3. Route 110: The Buckhead Connection

Route 110 continues to operate during this winter emergency. It provides a critical link between the Arts Center and Brookhaven stations. MARTA prioritizes this route because it serves as the central nervous system for the Peachtree Road corridor.

During the storm, the 110 runs approximately every 20 minutes. This makes it one of the most frequent services available under the skeletal plan. However, passengers should still brace for delays due to road treatment activities.

4. Route 196: The Southside Hospital Link

Finally, Route 196 remains a top priority for transit officials on the south side. This route connects the College Park Station with major hospital clusters in the Upper Riverdale area. Transit officials maintain this service because it is the only way for many essential staff to reach Southern regional medical centers.

The bus currently runs on a 30-minute frequency. In contrast, MARTA has suspended almost all other feeder routes in this region. If you can reach the College Park hub, the 196 offers your best chance for essential travel.

Essential Transit Guide for January 24

MARTA has officially designated 10 lifeline routes to remain in service for Saturday, January 24. These specific routes include 6, 8, 19, 40, 107, 110, 111, 123, 185, and 196. All other bus routes are officially suspended. Meanwhile, rail service for Saturday begins at 6:00 a.m. with trains arriving every 20 minutes.

Governor Brian Kemp has placed the state under a State of Emergency through January 29. Please use transit only for essential trips. Always use the MARTA On the Go app for the most accurate arrival times. Traditional paper schedules do not apply during this emergency.

Navigating an emergency schedule requires patience and updated information. Therefore, always carry a portable charger for your phone to stay connected. The system isn't perfect, but these lifeline routes ensure you aren't completely cut off.

Has the MARTA emergency schedule ever left you in a bind? Please share your tips for navigating Atlanta transit during a crisis in the comments below.