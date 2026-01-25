Republic Day 2026: 982 Police Personnel Awarded Medals Maximum Gallantry Awards Announced For Jammu & Kashmir Police

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Home Ministry has announced gallantry and various service medals to 982 Police, Fire, Home Guard, Civil Defence and Correctional Services Personnel, on the occasion of the Republic Day 2026. The decorations included 125 gallantry medals (GM).

According to the list released by the government, the highest number of bravery medals at 45 have been given to personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir operations theatre, followed by 35 from Naxal violence -affected areas, and five who are posted in the north east region. Four fire service rescuers are among the gallantry medal winners.

| R-Day Parade 2026: Full list of 'Swatantrata ka Mantra' themed tableaux

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has been decorated with the highest number of gallantry medals at 33 followed by Maharashtra Police at 31, 18 to the Uttar Pradesh Police and 14 for the Delhi Police.

Congratulating the J&K Police, the office of LG Manoj Sinha posted on X,“Heartfelt congratulations to the brave officers & personnel of @JmuKmrPolice, who have been honoured with the Medal for Gallantry, the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, and the Medal for Meritorious Service on this auspicious occasion of Republic Day 2026.”

“I also congratulate J&K Correctional Service personnel who have been bestowed with Medal for Meritorious Service. The country stands in profound admiration of @JmuKmrPolice's courage & dedication. May your valour & integrity continue to shine as a beacon of pride for the nation,” he added.

| 4th-generation officers: Republic Day 2026 parade is different

Among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the CRPF is the only force to get bravery citations at 12 medals.

The list also includes 101 President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 756 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM) awarded to officers and personnel.

As per definition, a bravery medal is awarded to a person on grounds of rare conspicuous act of gallantry, and conspicuous act of gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

| Republic Day 2026: Is it the 77th or 78th Republic Day? Know everything here

PSM is awarded for special distinguished record in service and Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty, as per the statement.

(With agency inputs)