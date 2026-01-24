403
Germany debates possible World Cup boycott
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s repeated statements advocating that the United States should claim Greenland for national security reasons have sparked discussions in Europe about possible responses.
In Germany, one measure under consideration is a boycott of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to take place in the US, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19.
A lawmaker from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), led by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, told German media that if the US were to unlawfully annex Greenland, he could not envision a celebratory atmosphere for football in the country.
Jurgen Hardt urged European nations to consider whether participating in the tournament would be appropriate under such circumstances, suggesting that refusal could serve as "a last resort to get Trump to see sense on the Greenland issue."
Another CDU lawmaker, Roderich Kiesewetter, warned, "If Trump carries out the announcements and threats related to Greenland and starts a trade war with the EU, it is hard to imagine European countries taking part in the World Cup."
However, Sport Minister Christiane Schenderlein (CDU) emphasized that “decisions about participation in or boycotts of major sporting events lie solely with the responsible sports associations, not with politicians.”
**Public Opinion and Reactions**
A survey conducted by the Insa polling company indicated significant support in Germany for a boycott if Greenland were annexed: 47% of respondents said “Yes,” 35% said “No,” and 18% were undecided.
Bernd Kiefell, a resident of Berlin, expressed that political actions affecting sports could unfairly impact athletes, citing previous Olympic boycotts in 1980 and 1984. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that “at some point, some pressure needs to be applied,” noting that any actual boycott would depend on developments in the coming weeks.
Another citizen, Arthur, supported the idea of a boycott, stating, “Yes, of course [it should be boycotted]. I think Europe needs to start thinking about and acting in its own interests. I believe this makes sense.”
