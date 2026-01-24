Bandidos-Hells Angels: Gunman Sentenced To 8 Years In Swiss Prison

The heaviest sentence goes to the Bandido who opened fire first after the Hells Angels entered the public house. He subject to four years of pre-trial detention. The man was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and endangering the lives of others.

The second Plainpalais shooter, a Hells Angel, was acquitted of attempted murder. Convicted of affray and weapons offences, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison, six of which have already been served.

His sidekick, who entered the bar first and was wounded by a gunshot, received a 14-month suspended sentence for the brawl. Another Bandido, who had sprayed him with gas, was acquitted.

