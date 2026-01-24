Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bandidos-Hells Angels: Gunman Sentenced To 8 Years In Swiss Prison

Bandidos-Hells Angels: Gunman Sentenced To 8 Years In Swiss Prison


2026-01-24 02:07:55
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A gunman involved in the shootout in May 2022 between Bandidos and Hells Angels bikers in a bar in Geneva's Plainpalais district was sentenced on Friday to 8 years in prison. The Criminal Court imposed sentences on two other protagonists. A fourth was acquitted. This content was published on January 24, 2026 - 11:10 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Bandidos/Hells Angels: un tireur condamné à 8 ans de prison Original Read more: Bandidos/Hells Angels: un tireur condamné à 8 ans de p

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The heaviest sentence goes to the Bandido who opened fire first after the Hells Angels entered the public house. He subject to four years of pre-trial detention. The man was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and endangering the lives of others.

+ Biker gangs sent to prison after violent brawl

The second Plainpalais shooter, a Hells Angel, was acquitted of attempted murder. Convicted of affray and weapons offences, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison, six of which have already been served.

His sidekick, who entered the bar first and was wounded by a gunshot, received a 14-month suspended sentence for the brawl. Another Bandido, who had sprayed him with gas, was acquitted.

Translated from French by AI/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

External Content Related Stories Popular Stories N

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....

MENAFN24012026000210011054ID1110645080



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search