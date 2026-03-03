Anil Kapoor Explains 'Deep Philosophy' Behind Iconic 'Majnu Bhai' Painting From 'Welcome'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Anil Kapoor revisited one of Bollywood's most iconic comic props, the iconic'Majnu Bhai painting' from the film 'Welcome', during a Holi special episode of“Wheel of Fortune” hosted by Akshay Kumar.

During the show, an audience member revealed that he is a huge fan of Anil and Akshay and an even bigger admirer of the movie“Welcome”.

He shared that he had brought along the famous Majnu Bhai painting and wanted to know the story behind it.

Responding to this, Anil revealed that he still owns the original painting. Further, speaking about the painting that became a meme-culture phenomenon, Anil said,“Log ye painting ke saath memes banate rehte hain, magar iske peeche ek depth hai, ek story hai, aur ek seriousness bhi hai" (People keep making memes with this painting, but there is depth, a story and seriousness behind it).

“Aap log iska mazaak uda dete ho, memes bana ke, aur log sochte hain, kaisi painting hai,” (You make fun of it by creating memes and people wonder what kind of painting it is), he added

When the audience member mentioned that t-shirts featuring the painting were also being sold, Radhika revealed that she owns one too.

Anil jokingly claimed that he earns money from those t-shirts as royalty, leaving Akshay visibly surprised and in splits.

Explaining the deeper meaning behind the iconic painting, Anil said,“Iske peeche ek philosophy hai (There is a philosophy behind it).”

He described how the painting features a horse and a donkey, stating that the horse represents activeness and hardwork, while the donkey symbolises the opposite.

Elaborating further, Anil humorously explained that while the horse does all the hard work, the credit is often taken by the donkey, further relating it to boss-employee dynamics.

He also then asked the audience whether they saw themselves as a horse or a donkey.

Talking about Welcome, Anil stated,“Sabse pehle toh Akshay Sahab ke saath maine ye film ki thi Welcome 1, fir 2 mein ye nahi the, fir 3 mein mujhe nikal diya aur Welcome 4 hum fir saath mein karenge (First of all, I did Welcome 1 with Akshay Sahab, then he wasn't there in part 2, then I was removed in part 3, and Welcome 4 we will do together again).”

Talking about the iconic Majnu Bhai painting, that even after 20 years of the movie's release, first featured in the 2007 blockbuster“Welcome”.

The quirky and funny art, created by Anil's character Majnu Bhai in the film, went on to become one of the most memorable comic elements of the movie

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Welcome' released in 2007 and starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal and Feroz Khan in important roles.

It also starred Mallika Sherawat who was lauded for her fun performance.

–IANS

rd/