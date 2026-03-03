Mod Signs Rs 5,083 Crore Deals For ALH Mk-III Helicopters, Shtil Missiles

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday signed contracts worth Rs 5,083 crore for six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mk-III (Maritime Role) for the Indian Coast Guard and Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch Shtil missile systems for the Indian Navy.

The contract for helicopters valued at Rs 2,901 crore has been signed with Hindustan Aeronautics under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category. The contract package includes operational role equipment, an engineering support arrangement and performance-based logistics support.

The induction of twin-engine helicopters is expected to strengthen the Coast Guard's capabilities in safeguarding offshore assets, artificial islands, fishermen and the marine environment.

"The project envisages supply of equipment from more than 200 MSMEs and is expected to generate approximately 65 lakh man-hours of employment," Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

In a separate agreement valued at Rs 2,182 crore, the Ministry signed a contract with JSC Rosoboronexport of the Russian Federation for the procurement of Vertical Launch Shtil surface-to-air missiles and associated equipment.

The system is intended to enhance the air defence capabilities of frontline naval platforms by providing rapid-reaction, all-weather engagement against a range of aerial threats.



As per an official release, induction of the Shtil missile system will reinforce the layered air defence architecture of Indian Navy warships and improve survivability in high-threat maritime environments.

(KNN Bureau)

