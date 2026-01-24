Qatar Foundation's Academic Bridge Program, Two Hong Kong Universities Forge Academic Partnership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New academic partnerships open high-quality international educational opportunities for Academic Bridge Program students

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's Academic Bridge Program (ABP) has signed two Memoranda of Understanding with the University of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, marking a significant milestone in the program's international engagement.

These agreements reflect the ABP's ongoing commitment to diversifying high-quality global pathways that enable students to progress to leading international universities.

The two agreements were signed by Abeer Al Khalifa, President of QF's Pre-University Education, with Professor Jay Siegel, Vice-President and Vice-President of Teaching and Learning at the University of Hong Kong, and Dr Alison Lloyd, Associate Vice-President for Institutional Data and Research at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

On this occasion, Dr. Saheim Al Temimi, Director of ABP, said:“These agreements strengthen the ABP's mission to prepare students for successful progression to leading global universities, while also supporting cross-cultural academic collaboration and fostering innovation in educational pathways.

“The partnerships with the University of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, two of Asia's most prestigious academic institutions, reflect the program's continued commitment to delivering high-quality, globally recognized preparatory education.”

Professor Jay Siegel, Vice-President and Vice-President of Teaching and Learning at the University of Hong Kong, said:“The Memorandum of Understanding reflects a shared commitment to providing opportunities for student mobility, developing collaborative academic programs, and launching joint training initiatives.

“These partnerships are expected to open new academic opportunities for Academic Bridge Program students and to strengthen institutional ties between Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education ecosystem and Hong Kong's globally renowned higher education sector.”

Dr Alison Lloyd, Associate Vice-President for Institutional Data and Research at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, said:“We are pleased to begin this collaboration with the ABP. At the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, diversity is a core pillar of our mission, and we look forward to welcoming Qatari students into our vibrant academic community.

“As a university ranked among the world's leading institutions for university impact, we place strong emphasis on innovation and research, and are at the forefront of advancing key fields such as artificial intelligence, healthcare, and sustainability, areas that align closely with the vision of QF.”

Dr Lloyd concluded:“With many shared values and commitments, we are dedicated to advancing world-class education and transformative research that address the most pressing challenges facing societies today. Through this collaboration, we aim to nurture a new generation of talent capable of making meaningful and lasting contributions.”