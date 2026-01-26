403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Demands Bipartisan Backing for Federal Enforcement
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday publicly urged Democratic leaders to “formally cooperate” with his administration rather than oppose federal actions in the wake of a controversial fatal shooting in Minneapolis.
His comments, posted on his social platform Truth Social, came amid heightened tensions after a federal agent shot and killed a 37 year old American citizen during an immigration enforcement operation — the second such incident in the city this month.
Trump specifically called on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, as well as all Democratic officials, to “formally cooperate with the Trump Administration to enforce our Nation’s Laws, rather than resist and stoke the flames of Division, Chaos, and Violence.” He insisted that cooperation with federal law enforcement was essential to reduce unrest and enforce immigration laws effectively.
In his message, Trump pressed Walz and Frey to hand over “all Criminal Illegal Aliens” held in state prisons and jails to federal authorities, along with individuals who have active warrants or documented criminal histories, for swift deportation. He emphasized that “State and Local Law Enforcement must agree to turn over all Illegal Aliens arrested by Local Police” and that local police should aid federal agents in detaining those wanted for crimes.
Trump further stated that Democrats “must partner” with federal authorities to “protect American Citizens in the rapid removal of all Criminal Illegal Aliens in our Country.”
He also called on the U.S. Congress to rapidly pass legislation to “END Sanctuary Cities,” which he described as the fundamental cause of the nation’s current difficulties. Trump argued that American cities should be safe havens for law abiding citizens only, not for non citizens who have violated federal laws.
The president’s remarks come as Minneapolis reels from the fatal shooting of the 37 year old resident by a federal agent during an immigration enforcement action, an episode that has sparked protests, political criticism, and a broader debate over federal immigration policy and local cooperation.
His comments, posted on his social platform Truth Social, came amid heightened tensions after a federal agent shot and killed a 37 year old American citizen during an immigration enforcement operation — the second such incident in the city this month.
Trump specifically called on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, as well as all Democratic officials, to “formally cooperate with the Trump Administration to enforce our Nation’s Laws, rather than resist and stoke the flames of Division, Chaos, and Violence.” He insisted that cooperation with federal law enforcement was essential to reduce unrest and enforce immigration laws effectively.
In his message, Trump pressed Walz and Frey to hand over “all Criminal Illegal Aliens” held in state prisons and jails to federal authorities, along with individuals who have active warrants or documented criminal histories, for swift deportation. He emphasized that “State and Local Law Enforcement must agree to turn over all Illegal Aliens arrested by Local Police” and that local police should aid federal agents in detaining those wanted for crimes.
Trump further stated that Democrats “must partner” with federal authorities to “protect American Citizens in the rapid removal of all Criminal Illegal Aliens in our Country.”
He also called on the U.S. Congress to rapidly pass legislation to “END Sanctuary Cities,” which he described as the fundamental cause of the nation’s current difficulties. Trump argued that American cities should be safe havens for law abiding citizens only, not for non citizens who have violated federal laws.
The president’s remarks come as Minneapolis reels from the fatal shooting of the 37 year old resident by a federal agent during an immigration enforcement action, an episode that has sparked protests, political criticism, and a broader debate over federal immigration policy and local cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment