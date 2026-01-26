Wind Energy Components Plant In Kazakhstan's Zhambyl Secures Its First Order

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). A new facility dedicated to the localization of wind energy components in Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region has successfully secured its inaugural order, Trend reports via the Samruk-Kazyna Fund.

The project's implementation was discussed by Nurlan Zhakupov, the head of Samruk-Kazyna, and Li Qiang, the chairman of the board of directors at SANY Renewables.

The technical launch of the plant took place in September 2025, with the facility having a capacity of 2 GW per year. Located in the "Silk Road" Special Economic Zone in the city of Shu, the plant produces essential wind turbine components, including nacelles, hubs, towers, and other key parts. The initiative aims to support the construction of new wind farms in Kazakhstan and contribute significantly to the country's green energy development.

Kazakhstan has significant wind energy potential, estimated at 1.8 trillion kWh annually, which is about ten times its current energy consumption. Approximately 50% of the country's land, particularly in central, northern, and southern regions, has average wind speeds of 4–6 m/s, suitable for large-scale generation.

The technical potential ranges from 920 billion kWh to 1.8 trillion kWh per year, with an estimated economic capacity of 760 GW. Key sites for development include the Djungar Gates, the Chylyk Corridor, and the Caspian Sea region. Notable projects include a 1 GW wind farm in Zhambyl, funded by UAE investments. Kazakhstan targets 15% renewable energy by 2030 and 50% by 2050, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060.

SANY Renewables, a subsidiary of SANY Group, is focused on producing renewable energy equipment.