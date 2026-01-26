403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Winter Conditions Threaten Afghan Children’s Health
(MENAFN) The persistent cold accompanied by intense snowfall has placed around 270,000 children in Afghanistan at a "serious" risk of developing life-threatening illnesses, according to a warning issued on Thursday by UNICEF.
In an official statement, the UN organization explained that the heavy snow has intensified the already fragile circumstances for children impacted by last year’s earthquake in eastern Afghanistan. The plunging winter temperatures have compounded an already urgent humanitarian crisis.
Extended exposure to frigid and damp conditions has heightened the likelihood of respiratory problems, hypothermia, and other preventable illnesses, the agency noted.
Children residing in temporary shelters are particularly vulnerable to rain, snow, and unsanitary conditions, further increasing their health hazards, the statement added.
UNICEF also revealed that the United Kingdom contributed £8 million ($10.8 million) to address child malnutrition in Afghanistan.
In addition to the humanitarian concerns, at least 11 people have died and three others were injured over the past two days due to heavy snowfall and rain affecting multiple provinces.
The extreme weather has impacted communities in eastern Parwan, Wardak, southern Kandahar, northern Jawzjan, Faryab, and central Bamiyan provinces. Local meteorologists predict that precipitation is likely to continue across much of the country in the coming days.
In an official statement, the UN organization explained that the heavy snow has intensified the already fragile circumstances for children impacted by last year’s earthquake in eastern Afghanistan. The plunging winter temperatures have compounded an already urgent humanitarian crisis.
Extended exposure to frigid and damp conditions has heightened the likelihood of respiratory problems, hypothermia, and other preventable illnesses, the agency noted.
Children residing in temporary shelters are particularly vulnerable to rain, snow, and unsanitary conditions, further increasing their health hazards, the statement added.
UNICEF also revealed that the United Kingdom contributed £8 million ($10.8 million) to address child malnutrition in Afghanistan.
In addition to the humanitarian concerns, at least 11 people have died and three others were injured over the past two days due to heavy snowfall and rain affecting multiple provinces.
The extreme weather has impacted communities in eastern Parwan, Wardak, southern Kandahar, northern Jawzjan, Faryab, and central Bamiyan provinces. Local meteorologists predict that precipitation is likely to continue across much of the country in the coming days.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment