Bangladesh Poll Campaign

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman (third left) waves to supporters during a rally as he begins campaigning ahead of the upcoming national election, in Sylhet.

Bangladesh began official campaigning on January 22 for hugely anticipated general elections next month, the first since the 2024 uprising ended the autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina.

Gulf Times

