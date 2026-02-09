Temperatures Hold Above Average Before Turning Cooler Midweek

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 9 (Petra) -- Temperatures are set to remain above seasonal levels through Tuesday before cooler conditions take hold from Wednesday, marking a clear shift in the weather pattern, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Monday is expected to see temperatures running about 4–5 degrees Celsius above the seasonal norm, with mild conditions prevailing across most regions and warmer weather continuing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Medium- and high-level cloud cover is forecast, while moderate southwesterly winds may become active at times, particularly across Badia areas, raising dust.The same pattern is forecast to extend into Tuesday, with mild conditions holding steady in most regions and continued warmth in low-lying areas. Winds are expected to remain southwesterly and intermittently active, with cloud cover persisting at higher altitudes.A change is expected from Wednesday, when temperatures are forecast to ease and cooler conditions spread across most regions. Skies will see cloud cover at various levels, and there is a chance of light, localized showers during the afternoon hours in limited northern areas. Westerly winds are expected to become active at times, particularly in desert regions.Relatively cooler conditions are forecast to continue into Thursday, with temperatures remaining lower across most regions while low-lying areas retain comparatively warmer weather under partly cloudy skies.On Monday, temperatures are expected to range between 19 C and 13 C in eastern Amman and between 17 C and 11 C in western parts of the capital. The northern highlands are forecast to record between 16 C and 9 C, while the Sharah highlands will see temperatures ranging from 18 C to 10 C. In the Badia, daytime temperatures are expected to reach 24 C before dropping to 12 C at night, while plains areas will see readings between 20 C and 12 C.Low-lying regions will remain the warmest, with temperatures expected to range between 26 C and 15 C in the northern Jordan Valley and 30 C and 17 C in the south. The Dead Sea area is forecast to record temperatures of 28 C to 18 C, while Aqaba will see highs of 27 C and lows of 18 C.