Meghan Trainor On Son Riley Turning 5: Somebody Slow Down Time Now Please

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor marked a special milestone as her son Riley Thomas Trainor turned five, sharing a heartfelt message that captured her pride and joy as a mother.

The“All About That Bass” hitmaker took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images featuring Riley with Trainor, her husband Daryl Sabara along with siblings Barry and newborn sister Mikey Moon.

Calling him her“first baby,” the Grammy-winning artiste described Riley as smart, silly and endlessly curious, revealing that the little one is currently fascinated by the tallest buildings in the world and can name them along with the countries they are located in.

“MY BABY IS 5!!!!! somebody slow down time now please. RILEY THOMAS TRAINOR you make us so beyond proud. You are SO smart and SO silly. You're always trying to make everyone laugh. At 5 years old, you are currently obsessed with the tallest buildings in the world. You can name them all AND say what country they're in,” she wrote in the caption.

Trainor also shared that Riley enjoys My Little Pony, airplanes and listening to songs by Zara Larsson, while pizza remains his favourite food.

“You love My Little Pony and airplanes. You're favorite song is anything by @zaralarsson Your favorite food is pizza and your dream is to travel all over the world. You are one of the top readers in your class! You are the BEST big brother. You care deeply about others.”

Trainor concluded:“You are way too much like me it scares me..but I also love it. I love you past the moon out to all the galaxies and back. Forever in my heart. Happy birthday to my first baby Riley.”

The“No” hitmaker met actor Daryl Sabara in 2014 at a house party in Los Angeles, and they began dating in 2016. The couple were engaged in 2017 and married one year later. In 2021, she gave birth to their first child, a boy, Riley. In 2023, she gave birth to their second son, whom they named Barry. She welcomed their daughter in January.

Trainor rose to prominence in 2014 after releasing her debut single "All About That Bass", which reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and sold 11 million copies worldwide. She has released six studio albums with the label and has received various accolades, including a Grammy Award, four ASCAP Pop Music Awards, and two Billboard Music Awards.

Her popular tracks include No, Title, Lips Are Movin, "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" Takin' It Back, Timeless and "Made You Look" among many others.