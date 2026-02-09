EBRD To Fund Tajik Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency Efforts - Holger Wiefel (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The EBRD will invest in renewable energy projects and promote energy-efficiency measures across various sectors, Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Resident Office in Tajikistan, Holger Wiefel, told Trend.

He asserts that this initiative will bolster Tajikistan's capacity to adapt to climate challenges.

"I have already mentioned our newly approved country strategy for Tajikistan. It covers all the areas, which offer a significant growth potential. First of all, we are talking about renewable energy, resources, and energy efficiency," he said.

Furthermore, Wiefel noted that the bank will also finance investments in transport infrastructure to enhance regional and domestic connectivity, supporting trade and economic integration.

"It will also promote digital infrastructure development to modernize the economy and improve service delivery. Our plan is to work with municipalities across Tajikistan to improve the delivery and sustainability of urban services, including water supply and urban transport," Wiefel delineated.

He further stated that the bank will continue its fruitful cooperation with partner banks to enhance the competitiveness of local firms and expand access to financial services, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises.