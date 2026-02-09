Rakul Preet Singh Gives A Glimpse Of Her Rehearsal For 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' Song

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh is presently busy with her much-talked-about sequel "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do".

She used social media to drop an exciting glimpse of her rehearsal for an upcoming track from the drama, which will also see Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi in significant roles.

Rakul's latest Insta Story features her getting ready to practise her moves with her choreographer, while a peppy number plays as the background score.

However, Rakul did not reveal the song she was practising for which will be a part of "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do".

Her video included the text overlay, "And then we rehearse for a super fun song", followed by a red heart emoji.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" is expected to reach the cinema lovers on May 15.

Initially, the project was locked for a Holi release on March 4, however, the makers later decided to push the release reportedly due to the remaining post-production work.

For the unaware, before this, Mudassar Aziz had also directed the 2019 drama“Pati Patni Aur Woh". A retelling of the 1978 film of the same name, the project had Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday as the primary cast.

The movie revolves around a married couple, Chintu and Vedika. Things take an unexpected turn when Chintu finds himself attracted to Tapasya, a young fashion designer.

The 1978“Pati Patni Aur Woh” was helmed by B. R. Chopra and featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur, with cameos by Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Tina Munim, and Parveen Babi.

In October last year, the makers unveiled the first look poster of "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do". The still showed Ayushmann Khurrana as Prajapati Pandey. If the poster is any hint, the movie will tell a tale full of romance, chaos, and inevitable marital misunderstandings.