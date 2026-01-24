Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US army forces carry out attack on vessel in Eastern Pacific

US army forces carry out attack on vessel in Eastern Pacific


2026-01-24 04:43:31
(MENAFN) US military forces conducted a strike on a vessel in the Eastern Pacific on Friday after determining it was involved in narcotics trafficking, according to official statements.

Authorities said intelligence assessments confirmed that the vessel was traveling through routes commonly used for drug smuggling in the region and was actively participating in illicit trafficking activities.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," it said on the US social media company X.

Officials reported that two individuals described as “narco-terrorists” were killed during the operation, while one person survived the strike, according to reports.

