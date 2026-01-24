Certik CEO: Definitely Eyeing An IPO

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) IntroductionFrom Davos, CertiK's co-founder Ronghui Gu signaled openness to a future public listing as a milestone for Web3 security infrastructure. In a World Economic Forum interview, Gu placed CertiK's valuation at about $2 billion and described a public listing as a natural step, contingent on credible investments and strategic partnerships. The remarks come as a wave of crypto infrastructure players examine public markets to fund growth and bolster trust in audited, security-focused solutions.

Key Takeaways



CertiK publicly signals potential IPO as a strategic milestone for Web3 security infrastructure.

Valuation estimates hover around $2 billion; an IPO would require substantial investment and partnerships.

The Davos gathering underscores growing institutional interest in crypto infrastructure and governance. Other security and infrastructure firms are also weighing public-market routes, signaling a broader IPO window for the sector.

Tickers mentioned: None

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Neutral. There is no immediate market move tied to the remarks.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. The pathway to a public listing remains contingent on partnerships and regulatory considerations.

Market context: The interview aligns with a broader push among crypto infrastructure players to access public capital markets amid heightened scrutiny and demand for audited security offerings.

CertiK, a blockchain security company that audits smart contracts and monitors risk, reiterated in Davos that a future public listing would be a meaningful milestone not only for the firm but for the wider Web3 sector. In the interview with Acumen Media, Gu noted that CertiK's current valuation sits around $2 billion and stressed that a successful IPO would require“investment, lots of strategic partnerships.” He framed the IPO as a natural progression rather than a distant aspiration, underscoring the strategic importance such a move would carry for the industry-serving as a signal to developers, investors, and regulators that Web3 infrastructure can meet public market standards for transparency and accountability.

The security firm's openness to a public listing coincides with a broader push among crypto participants to tap public markets for growth. The Davos conversations touched on how robust audits, risk management, and governance structures are increasingly viewed as essential prerequisites for larger capital infusions. CertiK's stance also comes amid chatter about other players exploring IPOs, including Ledger, which has been cited in industry reporting as weighing a U.S. listing path, and BitGo, which recently completed an IPO process with a valuation reported near the $2 billion mark and trading on a major exchange. The sector's momentum mirrors Coinbase 's 2021 listing-an event that helped catalyze subsequent discussions around traditional-market access for crypto services-and Circle 's 2025 listing, which reinforced the appetite for regulated, on-ramp crypto finance ecosystems.

At Davos, Gu joined a high-profile cohort of crypto executives and policymakers discussing how to balance innovation with safeguards. Attendees included former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, underscoring the convergence of traditional finance scrutiny and crypto industry innovation at the forum. The conversations highlighted a shared emphasis on interoperability, compliance, and the role of institutional capital in advancing secure, scalable Web3 infrastructure.

CertiK's public-listing ambitions arrive at a moment when the market is weighing the quality of security tooling and the reliability of audits as core value propositions for mainstream adoption. As more projects seek formal verification and ongoing risk monitoring, the potential for a credible, publicly traded security company to lead by example grows more tangible. The Davos discussions reflect a broader market impulse: if crypto infrastructure can demonstrate the discipline and governance expected of traditional incumbents, public markets may become an increasingly viable avenue for capital formation and credibility in the space.

Crypto leaders gather in Davos to discuss policy, partnerships

The Davos conversations showcased a concerted push toward clearer regulatory frameworks, cross-border cooperation, and collaborative efforts to align incentives for investment in security-first Web3 infrastructure. Gu's remarks on CertiK's IPO pathway fit within a larger narrative of confidence-building measures as the industry seeks durable, globally recognized standards for security, risk management, and transparency enabling broader participation from institutional players.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.