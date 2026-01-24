403
US Stock Markets Climb Amid Geopolitical Calm
(MENAFN) The New York Stock Exchange finished Thursday on a positive note, lifted by reduced geopolitical tensions and reports indicating the robustness of the US economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.63%, or 306.78 points, closing the session at 49,384.01. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq rose 0.91%, or 211.20 points, to reach 23,436.02, and the S&P 500 advanced 0.55%, or 37.73 points, to finish at 6,913.35.
Investor anxiety, measured by the Volatility Index (VIX) — also referred to as the "fear index" — declined by 6.86% to 15.74.
Analysts noted that US President Donald Trump's decision to lift tariffs on certain European nations related to Greenland, coupled with encouraging economic indicators, fueled the market’s upward movement.
On Thursday, official statistics revealed that the US economy achieved its strongest growth rate since the third quarter of 2023, expanding by 4.4% in the third quarter of 2025, surpassing expectations of 4.3%.
Additionally, the number of individuals applying for unemployment benefits for the first time in the week ending January 17 increased slightly by 1,000 to 200,000 compared with the prior week, still below analysts’ projections, signaling a resilient labor market.
