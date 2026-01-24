403
Precious Metals Soar to Unprecedented Heights
(MENAFN) Gold and silver have climbed to unprecedented record levels in recent weeks, continuing a dramatic surge that began in 2025. The rapid rally has left analysts and investment banks struggling to keep pace with the swiftly changing market.
Gold exceeded $4,900 an ounce on Friday, reaching an all-time peak of $4,967.48, marking an increase of approximately 80% over the past year.
Silver’s ascent has been even more remarkable, rising 225% in the last 12 months. After trading near $90 per ounce in mid-January—already significantly above the $78-$83 range observed in the first trading week of 2026—silver prices surged to a record $99.38 per ounce on Friday. By 1100GMT Friday, silver was trading at $98.8.
With both metals now deep in uncharted territory, forecasts that once seemed bold have been surpassed by reality. Gold closed 2025 near $4,400 per ounce and silver around $70, levels that set the stage for an explosive start to 2026.
The rush into precious metals has been driven by a turbulent combination of tariff threats, geopolitical instability, and the increasingly Fed-centered discussions over interest rates. Analysts note, however, that the most striking factor is the resilience of demand, even as prices continue to escalate.
“These levels are unprecedented. I think what’s amazing for gold and silver is that the level of selling back … in both metals has been very modest,” said Philip Newman, managing director of London-based independent precious metals consultancy Metals Focus.
Newman explained that this minimal profit-taking is part of what makes predicting future prices so challenging. Metals Focus anticipates gold could reach $5,500 in 2026, while silver may peak at $100, he added.
