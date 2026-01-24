403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Three Anti-ICE Protesters Get Arrested
(MENAFN) The FBI and the US Department of Homeland Security have detained three activists opposing ICE after they entered a church in Minnesota and interrupted Sunday worship last week.
Nekima Levy Armstrong, William Kelly, and Chauntyll Louisa Allen face charges under the 1994 FACE Act, legislation designed to safeguard worshippers from intimidation and physical interference at religious venues.
“Religious freedom is the bedrock of the United States – there is no First Amendment right to obstruct someone from practicing their religion,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X on Thursday.
On January 18, numerous demonstrators entered Cities Church in St. Paul, vocally protesting against ICE. The activists claimed that one of the church’s pastors, David Easterwood, oversees an ICE field office. Easterwood had previously been listed as a defendant in a lawsuit accusing Immigration and Customs Enforcement of power abuse.
Attorney General Pam Bondi called the demonstration a “coordinated attack” on a house of worship. Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security stated that the participants engaged in “church riots.”
Armstrong has rejected the allegations of misconduct. “Why are people who are raising their voices on behalf of the vulnerable, on behalf of the poor, in the name of Jesus Christ, the ones being persecuted?” she told a news agency on Wednesday.
Nekima Levy Armstrong, William Kelly, and Chauntyll Louisa Allen face charges under the 1994 FACE Act, legislation designed to safeguard worshippers from intimidation and physical interference at religious venues.
“Religious freedom is the bedrock of the United States – there is no First Amendment right to obstruct someone from practicing their religion,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X on Thursday.
On January 18, numerous demonstrators entered Cities Church in St. Paul, vocally protesting against ICE. The activists claimed that one of the church’s pastors, David Easterwood, oversees an ICE field office. Easterwood had previously been listed as a defendant in a lawsuit accusing Immigration and Customs Enforcement of power abuse.
Attorney General Pam Bondi called the demonstration a “coordinated attack” on a house of worship. Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security stated that the participants engaged in “church riots.”
Armstrong has rejected the allegations of misconduct. “Why are people who are raising their voices on behalf of the vulnerable, on behalf of the poor, in the name of Jesus Christ, the ones being persecuted?” she told a news agency on Wednesday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment