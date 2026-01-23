History Comes Alive For Doha's Young Learners

Over 200,000 students engaged with Msheireb Museums over the past decade, transforming heritage into immersive, interactive education

Msheireb Museums has seen a noticeable shift in how students connect with history, turning what can feel abstract in modern Doha into a tangible and immersive experience, according to Museums Education manager Fatima al-Mansouri.

“The immersive nature of our spaces, where they can touch the walls of a restored house, stand in a traditional courtyard, or use audiovisual tools to relive the past, makes social history tangible and relatable,” she told *Gulf Times.

Msheireb Museums, a collection of four historic courtyard houses – Bin Jelmood House, Company House, Mohammed Bin Jassim House, and Radwani House – moved beyond static displays to create what al-Mansouri describes as a“living classroom.”

These heritage spaces now serve as active hubs for dialogue, creativity, and hands-on learning, hosting workshops, exhibitions, and interactive programmes that bridge Qatar's rich past with contemporary learning.

Over the past year alone, al-Mansouri said Msheireb Museums hosted more than 23 events, ranging from local youth summits to science cafés.“We actively partner with key institutions to develop our educational reach,” she added.

The Science Café series, organised with Sidra Medicine, brings complex topics like artificial intelligence in medicine to the public. Youth-focused initiatives, such as the GCC Youth Summit 2025 and the Positive Impact Leadership Summit, are developed in partnership with the Youth Entrepreneurship Club, QatarDebate, the Ministry of Sports and Youth, and several Qatar Foundation entities, including Virginia Commonwealth University Arts (VCUarts) in Qatar and the Rasekh initiative.

Msheireb Museums also serve as a venue for global conversations. Humanitarian displays, international climate discussions, and the institution's anniversary conference showcase how it blends heritage with partner-led events on innovation, leadership, and culture.

“The museums are not just about preserving the past; they are a platform for contemporary learning,” she said, emphasising the balance between preservation and modern educational use.

She pointed out that the careful restoration of the historic houses is paired with modern technology, design, and interactive tools that engage younger audiences.

“Educational programmes are directly embedded within these heritage spaces. We integrate technology and creativity seamlessly into our workshops. Participants explore traditional architectural principles while applying contemporary design solutions through digital tools, robotics, AI, and interactive methods.

“The historic fabric of the building itself serves as the primary teaching tool, while innovative programming ensures students connect meaningfully with Qatar's heritage,” al-Mansouri said.

She said this immersive approach fosters skills and perspectives that extend well beyond what a conventional classroom can offer. Students, she added, develop critical and empathetic thinking by engaging with complex social histories, such as the narrative of human dignity explored at Bin Jelmood House. They also cultivate applied creative problem-solving skills by combining heritage with technology and design, whether reinterpreting artefacts through robotics or reimagining traditional patterns.

“Cultural and historical connectivity is another key outcome. These experiences help students build a personal connection to Qatar's social history, understanding it not as a distant past but as a living foundation for their identity and future,” al-Mansouri said.

The museums also witnessed how these immersive experiences shift perceptions of heritage among Doha's youth. Summer programmes that allow students and the public to recreate family narratives in digital games or explore AI alongside traditional crafts have been successful. Al-Mansouri noted that more than 200,000 students have engaged with Msheireb Museums over the past decade, highlighting the impact of this active, participatory learning model.

Partnerships with institutions such as VCUarts Qatar, Doha Design District, CamelCode, and Life Skills Hub further enhance the museums' multidisciplinary approach.

“VCUarts Qatar and DDD bring world-class design pedagogy, helping participants reinterpret heritage through contemporary art, calligraphy, and spatial design.

“CamelCode introduces a technology layer for workshops that engage heritage through robotics, game design, and AI, while Life Skills Hub ensures our programming is inclusive, designing camps for children with diverse learning needs,” al-Mansouri said.

The Rasekh initiative supports the museums' commitment to creating educational content rooted in Qatar's local context, promoting Arabic language use, and preserving Qatari and Islamic identity. Through these collaborations, she said, Msheireb Museums provides students with a holistic learning experience that seamlessly combines heritage, innovation, and creativity.

“In the end, history comes alive in our spaces. Students no longer see it as a static exhibit; they interact with it, question it, and draw connections to their own lives. This is what makes Msheireb Museums a true living classroom,” al-Mansouri stressed.