Concord Homes Highlights Two Ongoing Basement Construction Projects On Their Property

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Concord Homes"Concord Homes announced two active residential basement construction projects underway on client-owned land, highlighting its expertise in managing complex builds with consistent quality and clear communication. The projects demonstrate the company's ability to deliver structurally sound, well-planned basement spaces that support future living and storage needs. These builds reinforce Concord Homes' role as a trusted residential construction provider across the Cleveland, TN area.

Cleveland, TN - January 23, 2026 - Concord Homes is excited to highlight two active residential basement construction projects currently underway on clients' owned land. These projects showcase the company's experience in delivering well-planned, structurally sound spaces designed to support future living and storage needs.

Both basement projects reflect Concord Homes' ability to manage complex construction phases while maintaining consistent quality, clear timelines, and open communication. From early planning through execution, the company works closely with homeowners to ensure each build aligns with site conditions and project goals.

By successfully executing these basement projects, Concord Homes continues to strengthen its presence, supporting homeowners who want dependable construction solutions on their own property.

Residential Construction and Building Services Provided by Concord Homes

Concord Homes offers a complete range of residential construction services, including custom home building, basement construction on client-owned land, renovations, and site development. As a trusted provider for new home construction in Ooltewah, Cleveland , and surrounding areas, the company supports projects from initial design through final delivery.



Custom home construction services are designed to meet the specific layout, budget, and lifestyle needs of each client. Concord Homes manages planning, permitting, and construction with close attention to detail, making them a reliable home construction company in Athens, Cleveland, and the surrounding areas.

Basement construction services focus on maximizing usable space while ensuring structural integrity and proper drainage. Whether for future living areas or storage, Concord Homes builds basements that integrate seamlessly with the overall home design. The company also provides renovation and expansion services for existing homes. These projects are handled with careful scheduling and coordination to minimize disruption while improving functionality, comfort, and long-term property value.

About the Company

Concord Homes is a residential construction company in Cleveland that specializes in custom homes, basements, and renovations. With a focus on planning, craftsmanship, and clear project management, the company works closely with homeowners to deliver dependable construction solutions on client-owned land.