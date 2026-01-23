Breaking The Anti-Aging Safety Barrier: FORSCI. Releases Revolutionary Cold Atmospheric Plasma (CAP) Technology For Collagen Boosting And Professional At-Home Skincare

MENAFN - GetNews) Tired of recurring breakouts and stubborn acne scars? Frustrated by persistent dark spots and sagging skin? When traditional skincare products and ordinary beauty devices hit a wall, FORSCI. CAP Renewal Wand is redefining high-efficiency skincare with a game-changing black technology from the medical field: Cold Atmospheric Plasma (CAP) technology. Behind this revolutionary product stands Forsci Lab - a brand deeply committed to cutting-edge innovation.

Forsci Lab: Redefining the Home Beauty Device Landscape with Technology

Founded in 2018, Forsci Lab has focused on applying pulsed power technology to skincare since its inception. Its first beauty device has served over 150,000 consumers, building a solid market foundation and user trust. In 2020, the brand partnered with the academician team from Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST) to dive deep into low-temperature plasma R&D. After four years of technical breakthroughs, it successfully launched the world's first home-use beauty device powered by low-temperature plasma technology in 2024 - making Forsci Lab the only company globally capable of miniaturizing this advanced technology.

Currently, conventional in-clinic low-temperature plasma machines often require local anesthesia for treating scars, as they can cause significant discomfort. Thanks to its patented technology, Forsci Lab achieves uniform diffusion of cold atmospheric plasma, resulting in only a mild tingling sensation during use. This preserves the medical-grade efficacy while drastically lowering the barrier to entry, letting you enjoy professional skincare without pain or trauma.







CAP Technology: Not "Magic," but Traceable Skincare Innovation

You might wonder: What exactly is CAP? Simply put, it's a special gas that works at room temperature, packed with various active ingredients and charged particles - like a custom "health butler" for your skin. Unlike beauty devices that rely on high heat, CAP operates at a constant 30-40°C, close to human body temperature. It feels warm and gentle, eliminating any risk of burns - even sensitive skin can use it with confidence.

Don't underestimate this special gas - its skincare mechanism is brilliantly smart, working in two key ways:

: In the short term, it directly eliminates harmful bacteria on the skin's surface, such as Staphylococcus aureus (the main culprit behind acne), achieving a 99.9% sterilization rate in just 6 minutes. Long-term use stimulates the skin's natural collagen production, improving skin texture from the root and leaving it firm and elastic.: It creates tiny "nutrient channels" on the skin's surface, allowing subsequent skincare products to penetrate deeply. For example, with CAP's help, the absorption efficiency of niacinamide - a popular skincare ingredient - increases by a staggering 60 times. That means a small amount now delivers the same results as half a bottle before!



This technology isn't new - it's already proven effective in the medical field. Clinical trials show it accelerates wound healing by nearly 30%, cures fungal infections like onychomycosis (nail fungus) in over 85% of cases, and improves skin conditions such as psoriasis and vitiligo. Now, Forsci Lab has optimized this hospital-grade technology into a home-use device, letting you enjoy professional skincare results without visiting a clinic.

VS. Traditional Beauty Devices: From "Enduring Risks" to "Safety + Efficacy"

The market is flooded with beauty devices, but most have obvious limitations. Thanks to CAP technology, FORSCI Plasma Beauty Device revolutionizes skincare logic, making "safety and efficiency coexist" a reality:

1. vs. Radio Frequency (RF) Devices

RF technology relies on high temperatures (40–45°C) to stimulate the dermis and promote collagen production. However, this can easily cause skin redness, pigmentation, and even trigger the recurrence of melasma. It also requires gradually building skin tolerance and must be used with specialized gels. In contrast, CAP technology operates within a temperature range of 30–40°C. It effectively activates collagen without exposing the skin to high heat-fundamentally avoiding thermal damage and rebound pigmentation. The high-energy particle clusters it releases target only abnormal tissues, leaving healthy cells unaffected. Furthermore, CAP technology helps thicken the stratum corneum and strengthen the skin barrier, making it more suitable for sensitive skin and skin prone to pigmentation.

2. vs. Microcurrent Devices

Microcurrent only acts on the skin's surface, achieving temporary firmness by stimulating muscle contraction. It cannot penetrate the dermis or address collagen loss - results fade within 1-2 days of stopping use. CAP, however, penetrates 500 microns deep into the dermis. Its active nitrogen/oxygen particles catalyze fibroblasts, promoting collagen regeneration from the root. At the same time, it metabolizes aging cuticles on the epidermis, reducing fine lines and sagging while improving rough, dull skin.

3. vs. Laser Devices

In-clinic lasers are highly irritating and require a recovery period, while home-use lasers have low energy and only work for mild issues. CAP uses pure physical action with no chemical additives. Its selective mechanism protects healthy cells, targeting only abnormal tissues like bacterial inflammation and pigmentation. It's non-invasive with no recovery period. While less effective for severe melasma, it fades spots and maintains skin stability without causing rebound pigmentation- all while anti-aging. Sensitive skin and acne-prone skin can use it safely.

4. vs. LED Devices

Home-use LED devices have low energy density, requiring 15-30 minutes per use. Moreover, blue light for acne treatment needs long-term, high-frequency use, which can easily cause photoaging and "acne rebound pigmentation." CAP generates active oxygen/nitrogen particles by ionizing gas, eliminating photoaging risks at the source. It directly destroys the cell membranes of Propionibacterium acnes (the bacteria that causes acne), achieving "targeted sterilization + root regulation" - effectively treating acne without damaging the skin.







Targeted Skincare for Maximum Results: CAP Solves 4 Key Skin Issues

Whether you have oily/acne-prone skin, sensitive skin, or mature skin, FORSCI Plasma Beauty Device offers a tailored solution - each benefit backed by solid results:

1. Savior for Oily/Acne-Prone Skin: Clear Acne Without Scars

Recurring acne stems from bacterial infections and inflammation. FORSCI penetrates hair follicles to kill acne-causing bacteria, quickly reducing red, swollen breakouts. It also accelerates wound healing, minimizing acne scars and dark spots. Unlike antibiotic-based acne treatments, it doesn't lead to bacterial resistance - even stubborn, recurring acne can be improved with consistent use, restoring smooth, refined skin.

2. Synergistic Efficacy: Maximize Your Skincare Routine

Many people spend a fortune on skincare products but see little results - the root cause is poor absorption. Pre-treating your skin with FORSCI enhances deep penetration of nutrients:



Pair with Vitamin C for doubled brightening effects.

Pair with hyaluronic acid for longer-lasting hydration. Pair with repair serums to speed up skin recovery.

Every penny you spend on skincare counts!

3. Skin Rejuvenation & Anti-Aging: Firm, Radiant Skin

As we age, collagen loss leads to sagging skin and fine lines. FORSCI's energy awakens skin cells, promoting new cell growth and collagen synthesis while strengthening the skin barrier. With regular use, you'll notice:



Plumper, more hydrated skin.

Faded fine lines.

Firmer, elastic texture. A healthy glow - even without makeup.

4. Fade Spots & Scars: Gentle Yet Effective

Dark spots and scars are hard to improve because pigmentation resides deep in the skin. FORSCI uses a gentle "micro-exfoliation" method to precisely remove surface and shallow pigment, while stimulating the regeneration of collagen and elastic fibers. Data shows consistent use increases skin collagen content by 35%, significantly improving sun spots, melasma, textured acne scars, and surgical scars. It's far safer than laser treatment - only 1% of users may experience mild redness, making it safe for sensitive skin.

Four Core Advantages: Redefining High-Efficiency Skincare

1. Innovative Principle: The Only "Heat-Free Anti-Aging" Device

Breaks the traditional reliance on high heat (used by RF and lasers). As the world's first low-temperature plasma home device, it activates collagen at near-body temperature, fundamentally avoiding heat damage and pigmentation risks.

2. Intelligent Mechanism: The Only "Targeted Repair" Technology

Unlike microcurrent (temporary results) or LED/laser (non-selective action), CAP's high-energy particle clusters have biological recognition capabilities. They target only abnormal tissues (bacteria, inflammation, pigmentation) while protecting healthy cells- promoting collagen regeneration and strengthening the skin barrier simultaneously.

3. Comprehensive Efficacy: One Device for Anti-Aging, Acne Treatment, Spot Fading, & Repair

Integrates four core benefits in one. It penetrates 500 microns to the dermis to boost collagen, metabolizes cuticles on the epidermis, targets bacteria, and fades pigmentation- solving multiple skin issues at once, no need for multiple devices.

4. Universal Compatibility: A "Safe Choice" for Sensitive Skin

Pure physical action, no chemical additives, non-invasive, and no recovery period. No need to build tolerance or endure an adjustment phase. Its heat-free and targeted repair features make it ideal for sensitive, acne-prone, and fragile skin.







Forsci Lab: Turning Professional Technology into "Daily Essentials"

As a pioneer in democratizing CAP technology for home use, Forsci Lab adheres to the philosophy of "making professional technology accessible to everyone." It refuses to let high-end skincare technology remain confined to hospitals. To ensure the product fits seamlessly into daily life, the brand collaborated with dermatologists and plasma research teams worldwide to optimize device parameters, reducing each treatment session to just 2 minutes. It fits perfectly into your daily routine - no extra time needed.

No matter your skin type, you can find the perfect setting.

In terms of safety, it uses medical-grade plasma generation technology to ensure stable release of CAP active ingredients. An intelligent temperature control system monitors temperature in real-time, keeping it within a safe range. The skin-contact part is made of food-grade materials, safe for long-term use even on sensitive skin.

What's more, its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry - perfect for home use or travel. Unlike brands that rely on marketing hype, Forsci Lab prioritizes technology and results. Every claim is backed by clinical data, and every upgrade is driven by user needs. This down-to-earth approach has made FORSCI the benchmark in the CAP home beauty device industry.

From hospital labs to bedroom vanities, the popularization of CAP technology wouldn't be possible without Forsci Lab's relentless efforts. In the future, the brand will continue to optimize its technology and explore new skincare possibilities, bringing cutting-edge skincare science to more households.

If you're tired of skincare frustrations and crave a safe, effective solution, give FORSCI Plasma Beauty Device a try. Let technology awaken your skin's natural radiance - say goodbye to skincare anxiety and embrace healthy, glowing skin effortlessly!

For more product details, check the official info page: