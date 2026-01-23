Hotel, Restaurant & Shop Owners In J&K's Reasi Asked To Furnish Employees Details

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Jan 23 (IANS) Owners of hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, shops and other business establishments in J&K's Reasi district were on Friday ordered to submit details of their employees to the authorities.

The order was issued by the Additional District Magistrate, Reasi, under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Noting that the district is known for two holy shrines, viz. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra and Shri Shiv Khori shrine at Ransoo in Tehsil Pouni, where a large number of pilgrims from different parts of the country visit every day to pay homage, and several hotels, guest houses, restaurants, dhabas, shopping malls and other commercial establishments/assets have been created by the business community in the district to cater to their needs, it said that many employees/helpers have been engaged by them to run their affairs.

The order noted that, in light of this, it was felt necessary to take preventive measures against any untoward incidents & to conduct verification of the employees engaged by such commercial entities for the safety of the general public & yatris visiting the holy shrines.

"Now, therefore by virtue of powers vested in me under Section 163 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 I, Rakesh Kumar (JKAS), Additional District Magistrate, Reasi do hereby order that all the owners of the hotels, guest houses, restaurants, dhabas, shopping malls, and other commercial establishments in the District Reasi shall furnish the details of their employees comprising of name, parentage, age, residential address, Aadhaar no., mobile no. to their respective police stations and concerned tehsildars within a period of 39 days (hard & soft copies)," it said.

"Since it is not possible to serve prior notice of this order, it is as such being issued ex parte," the order said.

It was also warned that any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under Section 223 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and tasked the Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, with implementing this order "in letter & spirit".