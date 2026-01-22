Doha To Host The Fourth Annual Palestine Forum Saturday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 4th session of the Annual Palestine Forum will commence Saturday, organised by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies in cooperation with the Palestinian Studies Foundation, over a period of three days.

The Arab Center, in a statement today, noted that the fourth edition of the forum coincides with the passage of more than two years since the Gaza Strip war, which was accompanied by a widespread escalation in the West Bank, including the siege of cities and refugee camps, destruction of infrastructure, and displacement of residents.

The Center highlighted that during the previous three forum sessions, the scientific committee received more than 1,300 research proposals, from which 220 peer-reviewed papers were accepted and presented in specialised sessions, hosting both Palestinian and non-Palestinian researchers and academics from around the world.

The statement added that for the current session, the scientific committee reviewed 470 research proposals, accepting 220 of them, and selecting 83 peer-reviewed papers to be presented in specialised sessions. All proposals and papers underwent rigorous evaluation by three reviewers per paper, and were assigned to forum sessions according to their themes and topics.

The forum sessions will address the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip and its mechanisms, Western media bias in its coverage, as well as analyses related to the specificity of settler colonialism and international law. Discussions will also cover the interactions of the Palestinian issue on the international arena, particularly in Europe, the United States, and Latin America, in addition to Arab and global solidarity at both official and popular levels.

The Arab Center affirmed that the forum will tackle core issues in the Palestinian cause, such as settlements, refugees, Jerusalem, and other perspectives linked to current developments. This session will also dedicate a focus area to the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, presenting Palestinian perspectives and approaches offered by a number of experts and specialists.