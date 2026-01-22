One Of It's Kind App, Stumblecrush Can Now Empower Singles To Turn Missed Connections Into Real-Life Second Chances

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., January 22, 2026 – StumbleCRUSH, the One Tap Singles App, today announced the launch of its breakthrough dating app, poised to change the paradigm of dating 'online' - and off - in 2026. StumbleCRUSH uniquely prioritizes real-life connections, either missed or in real-time, empowering users to proactively turn these connections into dates, new relationships, and lasting love. Utilizing mobile-based geolocation, StumbleCRUSH helps to eliminate the fear of rejection by recalling accurate missed encounters and turning them into real, organically viral connections that grow exponentially with each tap.

According to reports, only 12% of dating app users are successful in finding long-term relationships. That statistic has remained stagnant for 30 years. Out in the“wild,” singles routinely come across potential matches but often fail to connect, maintain, or even start a conversation. Some languish with secret or sadly past crushes. Missed connections and the failure to follow through on everyday social meetups often lead to the loss of potential romance and other important social relationships.

StumbleCRUSH changes the game by leaving behind the constant swiping, endless chats, filtered photos, and looking for the nearest escape hatch dates. With StumbleCRUSH, users take a daily selfie each time they leave home. When an encounter happens, users can either 'Save-a-Quickie' to describe the missed connection later or upload it immediately. With a single tap, the app captures time, date, and location. Along with the daily selfie, the missed connection is posted in real time throughout StumbleCRUSH's ecosystem, which includes all social media networks and mutual contacts. This aspect is powerfully viral by default, increasing the chance to locate the missed connection while also growing the user base organically. Even friends or relatives can facilitate the missed connection, and a second chance may present if a user happily 'stumbles' upon a past crush.

“The singles industry needs a major paradigm shift, a different approach to matching. Not new themes, buttons, or algorithms, but a new approach using technology to increase singles' chances in love. The only thing new tech has given us on the apps are bots and fake AI profiles,” said Neal McArtney, CEO of StumbleCRUSH.“Complaints have increased while installs have decreased, due to phishers, scammers, and long, wasted chats that move into disappointing dates. The system is broken. StumbleCRUSH has fixed it. No more antiquated swiping leading to disappointing results.”

McArtney has been a pioneer in the online dating industry since 1997. dataDATE, his first online dating venture, grew to seven million users before being acquired. He subsequently helped launch Perfectmatch, a leading brand in the global online dating industry, with McArtney cultivating lucrative partnership deals with Fortune 500 brands, including NBC Universal and Lifetime TV. In addition, McArtney has launched, grown, and sold several niche-single communities.

The additional“Go Live” feature in StumbleCRUSH facilitates meeting singles in the present moment. Users choose to opt in with their location, tap once, and other StumbleCRUSH profiles appear in their designated area. The information is only available if the user has chosen to share their profile. Beyond potential matches, users can also meet new friends and contacts and set up their own events with the“Set A Flair” feature -for a date, get togethers, parties and business dinners.

The company takes privacy seriously, starting with daily selfies, which not only helps with total facial recall but also ensures singles are secure in their responding. Users can peruse openly or stealthily in incognito-mode, at any time and set locations where their own tracking is not allowed, such as home or work.

“StumbleCRUSH is the biggest singles game-changer since swiping became America's favorite, yet ineffective, pastime. We're empowering singles to proactively and confidently take charge of their love life with just a single tap. The key is they already know who they are going to meet with, and both parties really do want to get to know one another,” adds McArtney.“StumbleCRUSH removes fear of rejection, alleviates shyness, and saves time! In time, it will become the Go-To app for singles.

Both the change and solution needed is available to you right now for free. Download the StumbleCRUSH Game Changer Here