Intellitrans And DAT Bring Smarter Rate Intelligence To Shippers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration of DAT iQ within the IntelliTrans TMS empowers shippers with accurate, trusted freight benchmarking and forecasting to make faster, data-driven decisions

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans, a global provider of multimodal transportation management solutions, has partnered with DAT Freight & Analytics to bring the industry's most trusted freight rate intelligence into the IntelliTrans Transportation Management System (TMS).

The new integration gives IntelliTrans TMS customers direct access to DAT iQ, DAT's trucking freight-rate data analytics service, which freight shippers, brokers, and carriers use to compare and forecast pricing based on $1 trillion in actual market transactions.

With shipment execution and reliable pricing intelligence in a single platform, shippers can make confident procurement decisions quickly, without manual integrations or switching to other systems.

Designed for shippers in the bulk and break-bulk industries, the IntelliTrans TMS streamlines shipment execution and visibility across truck and rail. Integrating DAT iQ offers several benefits:



Confidence without complexity: Leverage clear, accurate freight benchmarks to make informed mode and carrier decisions – no spreadsheets or system hopping required.

Better rate negotiations: Benchmark carrier quotes against actual market rates. Know whether you're paying above or below market before committing.

Control costs: Spot trends early using powerful freight rate intelligence and adjust your routing or procurement timing before costs escalate. Budget accuracy: Forecast future transportation costs using predictive freight forecasting models powered by DAT iQ.



“DAT iQ sets the industry standard for transportation rate analytics, and this integration brings that freight rate intelligence right to our customers' fingertips,” said Chad Raube, President & CEO of IntelliTrans.“They can anticipate shifts in the market instead of just reacting, and they can do it without leaving the platform they already use every day.”

Both IntelliTrans and DAT are business units of Roper Technologies. The partnership is an example of Roper businesses working together to deliver more value to customers.

“Rate volatility makes it harder to plan and budget effectively,” said Ken Adamo, Chief of Analytics at DAT Freight & Analytics.“DAT iQ's freight benchmarking and forecasting gives shippers reliable insight into what they should be paying based on past, present, and future market rates. It takes uncertainty out of transportation procurement.”

For more information on IntelliTrans' multimodal TMS and data-driven transportation solutions

About IntelliTrans

IntelliTrans, a business unit of Roper Technologies, delivers multimodal transportation management solutions built by experts to simplify freight complexities for bulk and breakbulk shippers. By combining real-time data, predictive risk management, and expert support, IntelliTrans provides insights to help shippers reduce costs, prevent disruptions, and deliver with confidence. IntelliTrans' mission is to keep the world's goods moving by giving transportation professionals the clarity, confidence, and control to deliver every time. Established in 1992, IntelliTrans is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Arkansas, London, and Sweden.

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates DAT One, North America's largest truckload freight marketplace; Convoy Platform, an automated freight-matching technology; DAT iQ, the industry's leading freight data analytics service; Trucker Tools, the leader in load visibility; and Outgo, the freight financial services platform. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights, informed by nearly 700,000 daily load posts and a database exceeding $1 trillion in freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, DAT continues to set the standard for innovation in the trucking and logistics industry. Visit dat for more information.

