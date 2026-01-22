403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canadian PM discuss on margin of WEF with Rutte, Swedish counterpart
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held separate meetings on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to discuss Arctic security, Greenland, and the situation in Ukraine.
In his discussion with Rutte, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to Denmark’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including Greenland, emphasizing that “decisions on the future of Greenland are for Greenland and Denmark to make.” They highlighted the challenges facing NATO and agreed that the alliance’s first priority must be securing the Arctic, including accelerating investments in its northwestern flank. Carney also noted Canada’s plan to quadruple defense spending over the next decade, with a focus on reinforcing Arctic sovereignty.
The two officials additionally discussed Ukraine peace talks, underlining the importance of NATO’s support in advancing the country’s security and peace efforts.
In his meeting with Kristersson, Carney reiterated the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, affirming that Greenland’s future rests with Greenland and Denmark. The leaders agreed to maintain regular communication and promote Arctic cooperation.
Carney also met with business leaders representing companies with a combined market capitalization of roughly $10 trillion, aiming to attract investment in Canada’s infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, and defense sectors. He emphasized Canada’s goal to mobilize $1 trillion in investment over the next five years while fostering a stronger, more sustainable, and globally competitive economy.
In his discussion with Rutte, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to Denmark’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including Greenland, emphasizing that “decisions on the future of Greenland are for Greenland and Denmark to make.” They highlighted the challenges facing NATO and agreed that the alliance’s first priority must be securing the Arctic, including accelerating investments in its northwestern flank. Carney also noted Canada’s plan to quadruple defense spending over the next decade, with a focus on reinforcing Arctic sovereignty.
The two officials additionally discussed Ukraine peace talks, underlining the importance of NATO’s support in advancing the country’s security and peace efforts.
In his meeting with Kristersson, Carney reiterated the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, affirming that Greenland’s future rests with Greenland and Denmark. The leaders agreed to maintain regular communication and promote Arctic cooperation.
Carney also met with business leaders representing companies with a combined market capitalization of roughly $10 trillion, aiming to attract investment in Canada’s infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, and defense sectors. He emphasized Canada’s goal to mobilize $1 trillion in investment over the next five years while fostering a stronger, more sustainable, and globally competitive economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment