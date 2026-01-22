Building Automation And Control System Market To Grow At 11.1% CAGR During 20262030, Reaching $180.84 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The building automation and control system market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing adoption of smart technologies in building management. As demand for smarter, more efficient, and integrated building solutions rises, this market is expected to expand rapidly in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, prominent regional players, and the future outlook of this evolving industry.

Steady Expansion in Market Size and Promising Growth Outlook for Building Automation and Control Systems

The building automation and control system market has seen impressive expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $106.95 billion in 2025 to $118.83 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. This previous growth was largely fueled by wider adoption of automation in buildings, dependence on imported control system parts, a surge in commercial and industrial construction, a rising need for integrated HVAC and lighting controls, and an early move toward smart facility management solutions.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid growth trajectory, reaching $180.85 billion by 2030 with the same CAGR of 11.1%. The anticipated growth is driven by greater demand for energy-efficient buildings, increased use of wireless automation technologies, advancements in AI-powered building optimization, a rise in retrofitting and modernization initiatives, and broader deployment of cloud-based management systems. Key trends shaping this growth include the integration of intelligent control algorithms, expansion in smart building projects, advancements in remote facility management, wider adoption of energy optimization tools, and growth of predictive maintenance solutions.

Understanding the Role of Building Automation and Control Systems

A building automation and control system (BACS) is a centralized platform designed to integrate and manage multiple building systems to improve energy efficiency, occupant comfort, and operational management. These systems provide smart, integrated solutions that enhance overall building performance by enabling seamless control and optimization of various functionalities such as HVAC, lighting, security, and more.

How Smart Building Development Is Fueling Market Growth

One of the most influential factors driving the building automation and control system market is the increasing construction of smart buildings. These buildings leverage advanced technologies and interconnected systems to maximize energy savings, improve user comfort, boost operational efficiency, and elevate overall building performance. The growing trend toward smart construction stems from cost-saving incentives, regulatory pressures, and the rising demand for connected and intelligent environments.

For example, in May 2024, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported that by the end of 2023, more than 43,000 buildings in the US had earned the ENERGY STAR certification. Together, these certified buildings have saved nearly $6 billion in energy expenses and prevented over 23 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions - comparable to the annual emissions of over 3 million homes. This success exemplifies how smart building adoption is a key driver pushing the building automation and control system market forward.

Regional Leadership and Emerging Growth Hotspots in Building Automation and Control

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the building automation and control system market. However, Europe is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the upcoming forecast period. The market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics and regional developments.

