Flipkart Foundation Partners with SOS Children’s Villages India to Strengthen Care and Well-being for Children in Need of Nurturing Support
(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi – January 22, 2026: Flipkart Foundation, the charitable arm of the Flipkart Group, has partnered with SOS Children’s Villages India, a leading child care organisation, to support the health, personal care, and overall well-being of children and youth living in family-based care settings. The initiative will be implemented across SOS Children’s Villages in Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi, with a focus on creating safe, nurturing environments that support children’s growth and development.
The programme will directly support 62 children and youth, including 38 girls, by providing access to essential services such as nutritious food, clothing, shelter, healthcare, and medication. In addition to meeting everyday care needs, the initiative aims to strengthen stability and routine, enabling children and young people to grow up in supportive, family-like environments. With a key focus on holistic development, children and youth will be encouraged to participate in activities such as yoga, sports, and kitchen gardening, thereby supporting their physical well-being, confidence, and social engagement. Regular, age-appropriate sessions will also be conducted on life skills, emotional awareness, child rights, and protection, helping children build resilience and self-belief.
The initiative recognises the important role of caregivers in ensuring consistent and nurturing care. As part of the programme, regular workshops and refresher training sessions will be organised for caregivers on parenting approaches, childcare practices, and nutrition. Counselling support will be extended to children, youth, and SOS Mothers, alongside the preparation of individual child development plans to ensure personalised support aligned with each child’s needs.
Commenting on the partnership, Puja Trisal, Director, Flipkart Foundation, said, “At Flipkart Foundation, we recognise that meaningful outcomes for children are shaped not just by access to services, but by the consistency, quality, and care embedded in everyday environments. Our partnership with SOS Children’s Villages India reflects our intent to support family-based care models that prioritise stability, emotional well-being, and holistic development. By strengthening these systems of care, we aim to enable children and youth to grow with confidence and build pathways toward independent, fulfilling lives.”
Mr. Sumanta Kar, CEO, SOS Children’s Villages India, said, “It is our endeavour to create nurturing, safe and secure environments for the holistic development of children under our care, so that each child gets the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential. We express our gratitude to Flipkart Foundation for their support to help children become self-reliant and contributing members of society.”
Through this collaboration, Flipkart Foundation and SOS Children’s Villages India reaffirm their shared commitment to community development by supporting care models that enable children and youth to grow into confident, independent individuals and integrate meaningfully into society.
About the Flipkart Group
The Flipkart Group is one of India’s leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip and super.money.
Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India's digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart's marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a focus on empowering and delighting every Indian by delivering value through technology and innovation, Flipkart has created thousands of jobs in the ecosystem while empowering generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Flipkart has pioneered services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI. These customer-centric innovations focus on enhancing digital payment offerings for all customers while making online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians. About SOS Children’s Villages India
Established in 1964, SOS Children’s Villages India provides children without parental care, or those at risk of losing it, with a continuum of quality care services that go beyond childcare alone, ensuring comprehensive child development. Through interventions such as Family Like Care, Family Strengthening, Kinship Care, Foster Care, Youth Skilling, Emergency Childcare, and Special Needs Childcare, the organisation works to enable children to grow into self-reliant and contributing members of society. Today, over 5000+ children live in more than 440 family homes across 32 SOS Children’s Villages in 22 States and Union Territories, with the organisation positively impacting over 70,000+ lives annually.
