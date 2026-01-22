403
Trump Insists Greenland Push Not Driven by Minerals
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday rejected claims that rare earth minerals are behind his push to acquire Greenland, stressing that his interest is rooted in national security.
"I want Greenland for security. I don't want it for anything else. We have so much rare earth, we don't know what to do with it. We don't need it for anything else," Trump said during talks with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum.
He added: "In terms of Greenland, you know, you have to go 25 feet (8 meters) down through ice to get it. It's not something that a lot of people are going to do, or want to do. No, this is security we're talking about."
Greenland’s strategic Arctic location, mineral wealth, and concerns over Russian and Chinese influence have drawn Trump’s attention. But critics warn his acquisition drive risks fracturing the Western alliance — a scenario they argue would benefit Moscow and Beijing. They note the US already maintains defense agreements allowing military bases on the island.
Both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected any sale, reaffirming Danish sovereignty.
Pressed earlier Wednesday on what kind of arrangement he sought, Trump replied: "We'll see what happens."
He later told a WEF audience: "It's costing Denmark hundreds of millions a year to run it, and Denmark's a small country and wonderful people, but, you know, it's very expensive. It's a very big piece of ice."
Reiterating the territory’s significance, Trump said: "It's very important that we use that for national and international security that can create a power that will make it impossible for the bad guys to do anything against the perceived good ones."
