Expatriate Voters To Cast Postal Ballots From Today

Dhaka: Expatriate voters registered through the“Postal Vote BD” app will be able to cast their ballots for the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections and referendum from 5:00 pm today.

The Election Commission (EC) has instructed that voters follow the prescribed procedure available on its website or app to select their candidate and symbol in the respective constituency.

According to the EC schedule, expatriates must send their completed postal ballots to the office of the Returning Officer of their constituency in Bangladesh by January 25.

In a message issued today, the EC informed registered expatriate voters that they may exercise their franchise from January 21 by following the designated process on the mobile app. Voters are required to deposit the yellow envelope containing their ballot at the nearest post office or mailbox by January 25.

Another EC message assured that the“Postal Vote BD” app has adequate security measures in place, ensuring that no voter's ballot can be cast by another person and the secrecy of the vote remains protected.

Salim Ahmad Khan, team leader of the“OCV-SDI” project on expatriate voter registration, told BSS that the EC has completed the distribution of postal ballots to 767,028 expatriate voters across 121 countries.

According to EC data, a total of 1,533,683 voters from home and abroad have registered through the“Postal Vote BD” app to participate in the 13th JS (National Parliament) elections and referendum.

