France, Germany pledge swift response to US-Greenland tariff threats
(MENAFN) France announces on Monday that Paris and Berlin agree on the need to react “strongly and swiftly” to new US tariff threats targeting several European nations over the Greenland issue, as stated by reports.
French Finance Minister Roland Lescure tells reporters during a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels: "France and Germany agree on the willingness and the absolute necessity to react strongly and swiftly." He emphasizes the importance of unity and “simply saying no” to the threats, describing them as “acts of coercion.”
Lescure underscores the unprecedented nature of the situation: "Europe has to step up. As I think we both agree we're living through uncharted territories. We've never seen this before. An ally, a friend of 250 years, is considering using tariffs." He adds: "We don't want tariffs to be weaponized."
He urges the EU to ensure that the threats do not materialize and calls for readiness to respond in a united and strong manner. "We need to be able to show that we're willing to use all the instruments we have at our disposal, whether they are tariffs, whether they're trade agreements, whether they are anti-coercion measures," Lescure adds.
The statement follows US President Donald Trump’s Saturday announcement that he would impose 10% tariffs on the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland starting Feb. 1, rising to 25% by June 1, in response to their opposition to US control of Greenland and the stationing of military personnel there. European countries have denounced the threats and reaffirmed their commitment to Arctic security.
