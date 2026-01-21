EBRD Invests €30 Million In Ukraine-Focused Catalyst Fund

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced a €30 million commitment to the Horizon Capital Catalyst Fund (HCCF), a private equity vehicle targeting investments in Ukraine to aid reconstruction and economic recovery, Trend reports via the EBRD.

HCCF has already secured over €150 million in commitments, exceeding 50% of its €300 million target, marking the milestone with a signing ceremony at Ukraine House Davos, held during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. Other investors include the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and development agencies from Sweden, France, Norway and the Netherlands, including Swedfund, Proparco, Norfund, and FMO.

Launched at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) in Rome in July 2025, HCCF aims to channel international capital into Ukrainian businesses, fostering resilience and long-term growth despite ongoing challenges. The fund will focus on capital-intensive, domestically oriented mid-cap companies in sectors such as energy, digital infrastructure, and construction, with a particular emphasis on energy projects to strengthen Ukraine's energy security.

HCCF will continue to engage with investors to reach its €300 million target, providing robust support for Ukrainian enterprises and contributing to a sustainable, inclusive recovery.

The EBRD has maintained a long-standing partnership with Horizon Capital, having invested in all Horizon-managed funds since 2017. Recent cooperation includes backing the Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV, which provided expansion capital to fast-growing technology and export-oriented companies.

As Ukraine's largest institutional investor, the EBRD has deployed over €9 billion in the country since the Russian invasion in 2022, supporting energy security, critical infrastructure, food security, trade, and the private sector.