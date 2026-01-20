403
Germany backs Syrian government, applauds SDF ceasefire agreement
(MENAFN) Germany reaffirms its support for Syria’s government on Monday and welcomes the recent ceasefire and integration agreement with the SDF group in northeastern Syria, as stated by reports.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz tells a Berlin news conference: "The fact that there was a ceasefire yesterday between the Syrian army and the Kurdish forces is an encouraging sign, but there will certainly still be a lot of work to be done." He adds: “We haven't yet finalized our assessment of this 14-point plan; we will do so within the government. That said, we want to support the entire reconciliation process in the country.”
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa postpones his planned visit to Germany this week due to domestic developments, including a military operation against SDF forces in several cities following repeated violations of previous accords.
Merz emphasizes that Germany’s support for the Syrian government and his invitation to al-Sharaa to visit Berlin remain unchanged. He stresses that Berlin seeks to strengthen political and economic ties with Damascus and contribute to Syria’s rebuilding, reconciliation, and normalization.
He notes the presence of around one million Syrian refugees in Germany, many awaiting the opportunity to return home, saying: "If the conditions are met, they will return." Merz adds: "We have a vested interest in seeing this country find peace and in enabling good coexistence among the different groups within the population."
