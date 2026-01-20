BJP Leaders Laud Nitin Nabin As He Is Set To Be National President

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday lauded Nitin Nabin's leadership, stating that it will "bring success to the organisation," ahead of Nabin assuming charge as the BJP's National President. Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said that Nabin has been entrusted with national leadership to "fulfil the nation's resolve and to strengthen its foundation." "...First and foremost, to fulfill the nation's resolve, to strengthen its foundation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our central leadership have entrusted the responsibility of national leadership on the shoulders of a young, Nitin Nabin. This will bring success to the organization and strengthen the BJP's base immensely," he said.

Earlier, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi heaped praise on Nabin and expressed optimism for good work under his leadership, as Nabin is set to assume charge as the party's National President later in the day. Speaking to ANI, Sarangi said that Nabin has a long time ahead of him, which she believes will be utilised wisely. "Nitin Nabin is 45 years old. He has a long time ahead of him. We are all very positive. Good work will undoubtedly be done," she said.

Celebrations at BJP HQ as Nabin Takes Charge

Meanwhile ahead of formally assuming the leadership post of the national president of the BJP, Nabin arrived at the party headquarters in the national capital today.

Ahead of the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Home Ministers Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at the BJP headquarters..

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, " After the nomination process, Nitin Nabin will take charge as the National President....Be it Congress, RJD, Samajwadi Party, TMC, all these are familial parties..."

The BJP headquarters here bore a celebratory look ahead of Nitin Nabin's assuming charge.

Nitin Nabin is currently serving as the working president.

