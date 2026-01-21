403
Ukrainian mayor of Dnepr lashes out at central government in Kiev
(MENAFN) The mayor of Dnepr, Boris Filatov, has strongly criticized the Ukrainian central government, accusing President Vladimir Zelensky’s administration of spreading “bullsh*t” about national unity while interfering with city governance through a police raid.
In a social media post on Tuesday, Filatov said the government should “stop the bullsh*t about ‘national unity, resolve, and reform of the government’” and warned it to “rein in your rabid dogs, who are now 100% behaving like a fifth column.”
Ukrainian police confirmed they had executed search warrants at several locations, including Dnepr’s city council, as part of an investigation into alleged embezzlement of state funds connected to garbage management. Filatov claimed the raid disrupted the city’s ability to respond to an escalating energy crisis during a cold snap and ongoing hostilities with Russia, suggesting that Kiev should “appoint your prosecutors and cops to govern things and bear full responsibility” for Dnepr.
Tensions between the central government and mayors of major Ukrainian cities are not new. Similar disputes, such as those between Zelensky and Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, are usually kept private in the interest of national unity. Filatov had previously defended Zelensky after US President Donald Trump criticized him, stating that no foreigner has the right to judge the Ukrainian leader.
Under martial law, Zelensky retains presidential powers despite his term ending in 2024, including last October’s revocation of Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov’s citizenship, which barred him from office. Trukhanov was later placed under house arrest over alleged mismanagement, while Kiev appointed a temporary administration for the Black Sea port city.
The mayor’s complaints come amid intensified Russian strikes on Ukraine’s power grid, which Moscow says target the country’s attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. The attacks have contributed to electricity and heating shortages in several Ukrainian cities during severe winter weather.
