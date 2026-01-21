Kaspersky And Codebase Technologies Sign Mou To Strengthen Cybersecurity In Digital Banking And Fintech Solutions

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)a global cybersecurity company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Codebase Technologies, a UAE-based provider of digital banking platforms and fintech solutions operating across the Middle East. The collaboration aims to explore opportunities for delivering integrated digital banking and fintech offerings enhanced with advanced cybersecurity capabilities to banks, financial institutions, fintech companies, and regulated entities across the region.

The partnership intends to combine Codebase Technologies' DigibancTM digital banking platform, implementation expertise, and regional market presence with Kaspersky's cybersecurity technologies. The collaboration focuses on enhancing the security, resilience, and compliance of digital banking and fintech environments used by banks, financial institutions, fintech companies, and regulated entities.

By aligning their respective capabilities, the parties aim to support organizations in addressing cybersecurity risks associated with digital financial services, including protection of critical systems, fraud prevention and protection of sensitive data, and customer operations in increasingly complex threat environments.

The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration, enabling Kaspersky and Codebase Technologies to combine their expertise to better protect financial institutions and their customers from evolving cyber threats.

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect individuals, businesses, critical infrastructure, and governments around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading digital life protection for personal devices, specialized security products and services for companies, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help millions of individuals and nearly 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at .

Born in the UAE, built for the world, Codebase Technologies is the MENA region's homegrown digital banking technology powerhouse. As a boutique technology consultancy and transformation partner, Codebase Technologies goes beyond software to deliver real, measurable impact for financial institutions across the globe.

With a bold mission to unlock potential through disruptive innovation, Codebase Technologies empowers Islamic and conventional banks, fintechs, neobanks, lenders, and startups to not just digitize, but to differentiate, lead, and grow. Whether launching a greenfield neobank or modernizing legacy infrastructure, Codebase Technologies brings together strategic advisory, technology, and execution into one seamless offering.

At the heart of its innovation engine is DigibancTM an award-winning, cloud-native, and API-first digital banking platform. DigibancTM delivers end-to-end capabilities across channels, core banking, lending, card issuance, customer engagement, and more, supported by a robust ecosystem of over 650 market-ready APIs.

As one of the world's fastest growing fintechs, Codebase Technologies has redefined what it means to innovate at speed and scale, bridging local insight with global execution.

