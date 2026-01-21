American Express Middle East Launches Its Shop Small Campaign For The First Time In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The campaign is taking place from January 12 to March 12, 2026

American Express Middle East has announced the launch of its Shop Small campaign for the first time in the UAE, encouraging Card Members to shop at small merchants and support their local communities.

The Shop Small initiative highlights American Express Middle East's ongoing commitment to supporting small businesses by incentivising Card Members to shop locally and help drive local economic impact.

From January 12 to March 12, 2026, American Express Card Members will receive AED 20 when they spend AED 50 or more at participating Shop Small businesses*.

“After Bahrain and Qatar, we are proud to launch the Shop Small campaign to the UAE for the first time this year, reinforcing our commitment to supporting local businesses and the communities they serve. By encouraging our Card Members to shop locally, we aim to help small businesses thrive while delivering meaningful value to our Card Members.” said

American Express has long championed small businesses, launching Small Business Saturday 15 years ago and founding Shop Small, which has grown into a global movement spanning markets including the UK, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, New Zealand, Bahrain, Qatar, and others.

To learn more about the Shop Small initiative in the UAE, including terms and conditions and how to find participating Small Businesses, please visit the American Express Shop Small page at

Merchants and Small Businesses in the UAE who wish to welcome American Express and participate in the Shop Small initiative can also visit

* Terms and conditions apply.

