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Germany's Diesel Prices Hit All-Time High Despite Regulations
(MENAFN) A landmark German fuel pricing regulation designed to tame volatile pump prices stumbled on its second day of enforcement, failing to contain a sharp rise in costs as diesel surged to an unprecedented national record.
By midday, the price per liter of diesel had climbed to €2.415 ($2.79) — an all-time high — according to a statement from the German Automobile Club (ADAC). That figure marks a jump of 11.8 cents against the previous day's reading. Gasoline (E10) was not spared either, rising 9.8 cents to an average of €2.198 per liter nationwide.
The increases arrived as a direct rebuke to legislation that took effect at the start of April, under which fuel retailers across Germany are restricted to a single price increase per day. The rule was engineered to prevent the kind of erratic, repeated hikes that have long frustrated motorists. Stations, however, retain unlimited freedom to cut prices at any point throughout the day — an asymmetry critics argue does little to shield consumers when broader market pressures push costs upward.
The regulation's early stumble raises urgent questions about its practical effectiveness, particularly as fuel markets across Europe remain rattled by supply disruptions stemming from the ongoing conflict with Iran, which has already driven EU-wide diesel prices up more than 30% since late February.
By midday, the price per liter of diesel had climbed to €2.415 ($2.79) — an all-time high — according to a statement from the German Automobile Club (ADAC). That figure marks a jump of 11.8 cents against the previous day's reading. Gasoline (E10) was not spared either, rising 9.8 cents to an average of €2.198 per liter nationwide.
The increases arrived as a direct rebuke to legislation that took effect at the start of April, under which fuel retailers across Germany are restricted to a single price increase per day. The rule was engineered to prevent the kind of erratic, repeated hikes that have long frustrated motorists. Stations, however, retain unlimited freedom to cut prices at any point throughout the day — an asymmetry critics argue does little to shield consumers when broader market pressures push costs upward.
The regulation's early stumble raises urgent questions about its practical effectiveness, particularly as fuel markets across Europe remain rattled by supply disruptions stemming from the ongoing conflict with Iran, which has already driven EU-wide diesel prices up more than 30% since late February.
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