'Mamata Banerjee Losing, Frustrated': Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Bengal CM Over EVM Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks questioning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), alleging that her statements reflect“frustration” amid electoral pressure.

Reacting to Banerjee's comments, Prasad said,“Mamata Banerjee is losing and is frustrated. She has won twice through EVMs, right? How did she become Chief Minister, through EVMs, isn't it? Yes, in gram panchayat elections there are allegations of loot with ballot papers. So when you win through EVMs, they are fine, but now when people want to defeat you, you say the system is faulty, what kind of thinking is this?”

He further pointed out that several opposition leaders, including those from the Congress, have also been elected through EVMs.“Today, the Congress party is in power in several places, and their MPs have also been elected through EVMs. This kind of frustration indicates only one thing, that Mamata Banerjee is losing there,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan termed Banerjee's remarks as“anti-democratic”. He said,“This statement is anti-democratic. Voting is a citizen's duty, and any advice to avoid it, especially coming from an elected Chief Minister, is highly unfortunate and condemnable.”

The reactions come amid intensifying political exchanges ahead of the upcoming elections to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Earlier on Saturday, Banerjee urged voters to halt polling in cases of alleged EVM malfunction and to remain vigilant against any attempts to influence the electoral process. Addressing a rally in Manikchak, she said voters should insist on replacing faulty machines and keep a close watch on polling arrangements.

She also alleged that the BJP could attempt to prevent genuine voters from reaching polling stations using Central Armed Police Forces and cautioned people to remain alert about outsiders entering localities to influence voters.

CM Banerjee further emphasised the need for vigilance during the counting process and urged citizens, particularly women, to take an active role in safeguarding the electoral process, even as the political rhetoric in the state continues to intensify ahead of the polls.