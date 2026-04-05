Missing Girl Found Distressed At Anand Vihar Metro Station Reunited With Family By Delhi Police

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) A young girl who had left her home without informing her family was found in a distressed condition at Anand Vihar Metro Station and was safely reunited with her family following timely intervention by Delhi Police, officials said on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Saturday when Head Constable Adarsh, accompanied by Woman Constable Sunita, was on routine area patrol. During their patrol, the team reached the metro station premises, where they noticed a young girl sitting alone, visibly upset and crying.

According to officials, the police personnel immediately approached her and ensured her safety.

"The police officials promptly approached the girl and ensured her safety. With due sensitivity and under the supervision of Woman Constable Sunita, the girl was counselled in a calm and reassuring manner. Initially hesitant, she was gradually comforted and persuaded to share her details," an official statement said.

After sustained counselling and efforts to build trust, the girl eventually revealed her identity.

During questioning, she disclosed that she had been under mental stress over the past two to three days due to academic pressure from her family. She said she had left her house around 4 a.m. without informing anyone.

Once the police gained her confidence, they obtained her father's contact details and immediately reached out to him. Her father confirmed that she had left home without informing the family and that they had been searching for her.

He was informed about her safety at the metro station and told the police that he was on his way to Delhi, officials said.

He also conveyed that his younger brother had been sent ahead to assist. Soon after, the girl's uncle arrived at the police station along with other relatives and identified her as his niece.

"Upon the arrival of the girl's father, he and other family members were thoroughly briefed in the presence of the girl. The family was advised to get the girl medically examined; however, they declined, stating that she was in normal condition," the officials said.

After completing all necessary formalities and verifying the details, the girl was safely handed over to her father in the presence of her relatives.

"The incident highlights the prompt response, vigilance, and compassionate approach of the Metro Unit Police in handling sensitive cases involving distressed individuals. The timely intervention, patient counselling, and coordinated communication with the family ensured the safe reunion of the girl without any untoward incident," the officials said.

"Such proactive policing reflects the commitment of Delhi Police towards public safety, especially in ensuring the well-being of vulnerable individuals within metro premises," they added.