Stalin Campaigns In TN's Virudhunagar, Targets Palaniswami For Spreading 'Baseless' Allegations

MENAFN - IANS) Virudhunagar, April 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Sunday addressed a major public meeting at Chathirareddiapatti near Virudhunagar, where he introduced candidates of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) contesting across seven Assembly constituencies in the district, while launching a sharp attack on opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Speaking at the rally, Stalin highlighted the strength and unity of the alliance, expressing confidence in a sweeping victory in the region.

He specifically referred to the Tiruchuzhi constituency, stating that rival candidates were reluctant to contest against DMK nominee and State Minister Thangam Thennarasu, underscoring what he described as the minister's strong grassroots support and performance.

In a notable political remark, Stalin referred to DMDK candidate Vijay Prabhakaran, contesting from Virudhunagar, as his“brother”, signalling a nuanced political tone in the multi-cornered contest. However, his speech largely focused on criticising the AIADMK leadership and its policies.

Taking aim at Palaniswami, Stalin accused him of spreading baseless allegations instead of highlighting his own achievements.

Stalin contrasted this approach with the DMK government's welfare measures, particularly the coupon-based scheme for homemakers. He said the initiative had been widely welcomed by the public, allowing beneficiaries to purchase essential goods according to their needs.

“People are happy with the coupon scheme, but Palaniswami appears unhappy. Perhaps because there is no scope for commissions in such a transparent system,” Stalin remarked, in a direct jibe at the opposition leader.

The Chief Minister further asserted that government employees would not support the AIADMK in the upcoming elections, claiming that their trust lay with the DMK administration.

Stalin also criticised Palaniswami for his remarks about former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, calling them misleading and disrespectful.

He rejected allegations that the DMK had denied space at Chennai's Marina Beach for the memorials of leaders like K. Kamaraj and Janaki Ramachandran, terming such claims as false.

Recalling history, Stalin said Karunanidhi had stood“like a son” to pay his last respects when Kamaraj passed away, emphasising the DMK's legacy of respect for leaders across political lines.

The rally marked a key moment in the DMK's intensified campaign in southern Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections.