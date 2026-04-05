MP Building Collapse: Death Toll Climbs To Three Search For Survivors Continues

MENAFN - IANS) Kotma, April 5 (IANS) The death toll from the tragic building collapse in Kotma town in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district rose to three on Sunday after rescuers recovered the body of a third victim -- a woman -- from the debris.

The body is yet to be identified. The incident occurred around 5.30-5.50 p.m. on Saturday when a four-storey lodge identified as Agarwal Lodge, approximately 10 years old, suddenly collapsed near the Kotma (approx. 600 km from Bhopal) bus stand.

Eyewitnesses reported a loud explosion-like sound followed by massive dust clouds. According to the provided details and updated reports, two bodies of relatives were recovered earlier from the debris.

Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, and district administration, have been working continuously for over 18 hours, using cranes and heavy machinery. So far, at least five people have been extricated from the rubble. Of these, three have died, while the remaining three are receiving medical treatment.

Several others are still feared trapped, though exact numbers vary across early reports (initially 6-10 feared trapped).

Local residents pointed to a 12-foot-deep pit dug at an adjacent construction site on a roughly 20x50 feet plot next to the building. Water accumulation in the pit is suspected to have weakened the foundation of the lodge.

Officials noted that ongoing nearby construction work may have contributed to the collapse.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Minister Dilip Ahirwar told IANS, "This is a very tragic incident... The Chief Minister has directed the administration and me to remain present at the spot. The entire administration is deployed here. Rescue operations are underway... A full investigation into the incident will be conducted."

District Magistrate Harshal Pancholi and Superintendent of Police Moti-ur-Rehman have also been overseeing operations on the ground.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed grief and directed prompt rescue efforts, with NDRF teams deployed quickly.

A detailed probe has been ordered to determine the exact cause and any lapses in construction or safety norms.

The collapse has caused panic in the busy area near the bus stand, where passengers and locals were present. Rescue operations continue as teams search for any remaining survivors.