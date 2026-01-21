Cebu Set To Host ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Cebu, known as the Queen City of the South, is set to take centre stage in regional tourism as the Philippines prepares to host the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026 from January 28 to 30, 2026.

The prestigious event will bring together tourism leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders from across Southeast Asia, reaffirming Cebu's growing stature as a premier meetings and events destination.

One of the key highlights of ATF 2026 will be the National Tourism Organisation (NTO) briefings, scheduled for January 28 and 29. These sessions will feature updates and strategic presentations from ASEAN member states, including Timor-Leste, the region's newest member. Delegates can look forward to in-depth insights into new tourism developments, emerging destinations, and collaborative initiatives shaping the future of travel in Southeast Asia.

The forum will also showcase a vibrant programme of high-level official functions and networking events. These include a Hosted Luncheon by Tourism Malaysia on January 28 at the Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort, the ASEANTA Excellence Awards Night, and the ATF 2026 Opening Ceremony hosted by the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines. Other highlights include a Reception and Dinner hosted by the Singapore Tourism Board, welcoming delegates to ATF 2027, as well as the ASEAN Tourism Standard Awards and Closing Ceremony at the NUSTAR Convention Centre.

“As a key meeting point for the travel industry in Southeast Asia, TRAVEX plays an important role in strengthening partnerships and driving growth,” said Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles, Chief Operating Officer of the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines.“Hosting this event is a responsibility we value highly, and we are committed to creating a dynamic platform that highlights the depth, connectivity, and momentum of tourism across ASEAN.”

With its forward-looking theme, state-of-the-art venues, and a robust programme of business, networking, and recognition events, ATF TRAVEX 2026 is poised to become a major milestone for ASEAN tourism. The event is expected to further strengthen regional collaboration and reinforce a shared vision as Southeast Asia navigates the future of sustainable and inclusive tourism.

The ASEAN Tourism Forum is a long-standing cooperative initiative aimed at promoting ASEAN as a single tourism destination. Hosted on a rotational basis among member countries, ATF serves as a powerful platform for ASEAN nations to enhance their global tourism profile through meaningful collaboration, driving growth while preserving the region's rich heritage, identity, and culture for future generations.

